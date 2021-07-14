CPL 2021: Tournament to start on 26th of August; Final to be played on 15th September

The ninth edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will start on the 26th of August, with the final to be played on the 15th of September.

Given the second half of the Indian Premier League, which is rumoured to resume on September 19th, Cricket West Indies after discussions with the BCCI have scheduled the tournament to accommodate all the foreign players who will participate in the IPL.

The tournament opener will see the defending champions, Trinbago Knight Riders, take on the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Both the semifinals will be played on the 14th of September, with the final to be played on the 15th of September. All games will be played at the Warner Park in St. Kitts and Nevis Islands.

CPL 2020 was the first franchise-based tournament to be played post the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. The Trinbago Knight Riders won their fourth CPL title after they beat the St. Lucia Zouks in the final. TKR stamped their authority in the league, as they were unbeaten in all 15 games they played. However, after this year's draft, all teams look evenly matched as they vie for the CPL 2021 title.

CPL 2021 will act as a perfect platform for the players in contention to make their respective teams for the T20 World Cup later this year. These players will look to put up eye-catching performances to stay in the selectors' radars.

Schedule for CPL 2021

August 26 – Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders at 10:00 AM (local time)

August 26 – Barbados Tridents vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at 07:00 PM (local time)

August 27 – Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Zouks at 10:00 AM (local time)

August 28 – Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at 10:00 AM (local time)

August 28 – Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Tridents at 07:00 PM (local time)

August 29 – St Lucia Zouks and Trinbago Knight Riders at 10:00 AM (local time)

August 29 – St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors at 07:00 PM (local time)

August 31 – Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks at 10:00 AM (local time)

August 31 – Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs at 07:00 PM (local time)

September 1 – Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors at 10:00 AM (local time)

September 1 – Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at 07:00 PM (local time)

September 2 – St Lucia Zouks vs Guyana Amazon Warriors at 10:00 AM (local time)

September 2 – St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents at 07:00 PM (local time)

September 4 – St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at 10:00 AM (local time)

September 4 – Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents at 07:00 PM (local time)

September 5 – St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks at 10:00 AM (local time)

September 5 – Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs at 02:30 PM (local time)

September 7 – Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders at 10:00 AM (local time)

September 7 – Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors at 07:00 PM (local time)

September 8 – St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs at 10:00 AM (local time)

September 8 – Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Zouks at 07:00 PM (local time)

September 9 – Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders at 10:00 AM (local time)

September 9 – St Lucia Zouks vs Jamaica Tallawahs at 07:00 PM (local time)

September 11 – St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents at 10:00 AM (local time)

September 11 – Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors at 02:30 PM (local time)

September 11 – Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at 07:00 PM (local time)

September 12 – Barbados Tridents vs St Lucia Zouks at 10:00 AM (local time)

September 12 – Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs at 02:30 PM (local time)

September 12 – St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders at 07:00 PM (local time)

September 14 – Semi-final 1

September 14 – Semi-final 2

September 15 – Final.

