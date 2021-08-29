CPL 2021: Updated points table, most runs, and most wickets after Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots match

The Guyana Amazon Warriors faced off against the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the fifth match of the 2021 CPL at Warner Park in Basseterre, St. Kitts. Dwayne Bravo-led St Kitts and Nevis Patriots picked up a convincing victory in the contest as they won the match by eight wickets.

Earlier, Guyana Amazon Warriors skipper Nicholas Pooran chose to bat first after winning the toss. All the top-order batsmen except Chandrapaul Hemraj(39) failed miserably, so the Guyana Amazon Warriors innings did not progress in an ideal way. Due to contributions from middle-order Mohammad Hafeez(38) and Nicholas Pooran(23 in 10 balls), they crawled their way to 146/8 in 20 overs.

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots got off to a blistering start as their opener, Evin Lewis, stroked his way to 62 in just 39 deliveries. Lewis put on a 113-run opening stand along with Devon Thomas(55*) and took his side to a strong position. Eventually, St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots chased down the target in overs and emerged victorious with eight wickets in hand.

CPL 2021 points table after match 5

Courtesy of Saturday's tremendous triumph, the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots jumped to first position in the points table with four points in their accounts.

Top run-scorers in CPL 2021

Due to his match-winning 62-run knock, Evin Lewis has become the leading run-scorer of the CPL 2021 after the fifth match. His teammates Sherfane Rutherford and Devon Thomas have also moved up the list and currently occupy second and fourth positions.

Courtesy of his bowling spell of 4-0-26-3 against Guyana Amazon Warriors in match 5 of the CPL CPL 2021, Dominic Drakes is now the second best wicket-taker in the CPL 2021.

