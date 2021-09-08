CPL 2021: Updated points table, most runs, and most wickets after Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders match

The Jamaica Tallawahs squared off against the Trinbago Knight Riders in the 19th match of the CPL 2021 on Tuesday at Warner Park in Basseterre. The Kieron Pollard-led Knight Riders side won the encounter convincingly by 75 runs.

Earlier in the day, the Trinbago Knight Riders had to bat first after losing the toss. Opener Lendl Simmons (42) played a decent knock and gave his side a good platform. Kieron Pollard (39 in 18 balls) and Tim Seifert (24 in 8 balls) provided the finishing touches to the innings and took the Trinbago Knight Riders to 167/4 after 20 overs.

Left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul (1/20) bowled an economical spell in the first innings.

In response, the Jamaica Tallawahs' batting line-up failed miserably as none of the batsmen played substantial knocks. Skipper Rovman Powell (22) was the highest scorer for the team in the match.

Star all-rounder Andre Russell (1 in 11 balls) struggled to middle a single ball during his stay at the crease. Sunil Narine put Russell out of his misery by dismissing him in the 16th over. In the end, the Trinbago Knight Riders bundled out the Jamaica Tallawahs for 92 runs in 18.2 overs and emerged victorious.

Due to his match-defining knock of 39-runs against the Jamaica Tallawah in match 19, Kieron Pollard is now the fifth-highest run-scorer in the CPL 2021. His teammate Lendl Simmons also broke into the top 10 and now occupies the ninth position due to his 42-run knock.

Ravi Rampaul consolidated his top position in the leading wicket-takers list by scalping two wickets against Jamaica Tallawahs. His teammate Sunil Narine moved up to the sixth position by picking up two crucial wickets in the contest.

