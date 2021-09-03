CPL 2021: Updated points table, most runs, and most wickets after Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors match

The Saint Lucia Kings and Guyana Amazon Warriors clashed in the 13th match of the CPL 2021 on Thursday at Warner Park in Basseterre, St. Kitts. The Faf du Plessis-led Saint Lucia Kings team comprehensively won the encounter by a 51 run margin.

Earlier in the day, Saint Lucia Kings had to bat first after losing the toss. Last night's hero Romario Shepherd(3/21) continued his good form and dismissed openers Andre Fletcher(4) and Faf du Plessis(2) cheaply to give the Guyana Amazon Warriors a great start. However, Roston Chase(85 in 50 balls) played a magnificent knock in the middle order and helped his side reach 149/7 in 20 overs. Odean Smith(3/22) also picked up three wickets to compliment Shepherd's efforts in the bowling department.

In reply, the Guyana Amazon Warriors' top order failed miserably as none of the top five batsmen in the line-up got to a two-digit score. Skipper Nicholas Pooran(41 in 26 balls) and Odean Smith(31* in 18 balls) tried their best, but the target proved to be too much. Eventually, the Guyana Amazon Warriors got skittled out for 98 in 16.5 overs and lost the match by 51 runs.

CPL 2021 points table after match 13

Top 10 run-scorers in CPL 2021

Due to his match-winning 85-run knock against Guyana Amazon Warriors in match 13, Roston Chase is the sixth highest run-scorer in the CPL 2021. Shimron Hetmyer scored only 9 runs in the encounter. However, those nine runs were sufficient for him to jump to third position in the top run-getters list.

top 10 wicket takers in CPL 2021

Courtesy of his brilliant bowling spell of 4-0-21-3 against Saint Lucia Kings in match 13, Romario Shepherd is now the third-best wicket-taker in the CPL 2021. His teammate Odean Smith, who also took three wickets in the match, has climbed up to reach joint sixth position on the top wicket takers' list.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar