CPL 2021: Updated points table, most runs, and most wickets after Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots match

The Saint Lucia Kings clashed against the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the 15th match of the CPL 2021 on Saturday at Warner Park in Basseterre. The Faf du Plessis-led Saint Lucia Kings team won the encounter convincingly by a 100 runs.

Earlier in the day, the Saint Lucia Kings were sent in to bat first after losing the toss. Winning the toss was the only positive for the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Saturday. Faf du Plessis (120* in 60 balls) hit a blistering century and led his side from the front.

Roston Chase (64 in 31 balls) proved to be the perfect foil for the skipper. Courtesy of those two magnificent knocks, the Saint Lucia Kings reached a mammoth first innings total of 224/2.

In reply, the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots could muster only 124 runs before getting all-out in 16.5 overs. Aggressive opening batsman Evin Lewis (73 in 42 balls) played a decent knock and tried to win the game for his side. However, he did not receive any support from the other end.

CPL 2021 points table

CPL 2021 points table after match 15.

With the win against table-toppers St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, the Saint Lucia Kings have climbed to the second position in the points table.

Most runs in CPL 2021

Due to his match-winning 120-run knock against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in match 13, Faf du Plessis is the fifth-highest run-scorer in the CPL 2021. His teammate Roston Chase reached the second spot due to his 64-run knock.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots opener Evin Lewis jumped to the top spot after he hit 73 runs in the chase.

Most wickets in CPL 2021

Ravi Rampaul continues to lead the bowling charts in CPL 2021 with 13 wickets from five matches. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots skipper Dwayne Bravo is in the fourth spot with eight wickets from six games.

