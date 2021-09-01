CPL 2021: Updated points table, most runs, and most wickets after Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings match

The Trinbago Knight Riders faced off against Saint Lucia Kings in the ninth match of the 2021 CPL at Warner Park in Basseterre, St. Kitts. The Kieron Pollard-led Trinbago Knight Riders picked up an impressive victory in the encounter, as they won the match by 27 runs.

Saint Lucia Kings skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss invited the opponents to bat first. Trinbago Knight Riders' top-order batsmen failed to score quickly, and after 11.5 overs, they were struggling at 68/4. At this juncture, Kieron Pollard (41 in 29 balls) and Tim Seifer (37 in 25 balls) stitched a 78-run partnership to take the side to a decent total of 158/7.

The Saint Lucia Kings opener Andre Fletcher (81* in 55 balls) was the lone warrior for his side in the chase. None of the other batsmen provided any support to him from the other end. Even though wickets kept tumbling around him, Fletcher tried his best, but the target just proved too much in the end. The Saint Lucia Kings reached only 131/7 after 20 overs and lost the match by a 27-run margin.

CPL 2021 points table after match 9

Courtesy of a win in match 9 of CPL 2021, Trinbago Knight Riders jumped to the second position in the points table with four points.

Due to his 81-run knock, Andre Fletcher has become the second-highest run-scorer of the CPL 2021 after match 9. After their useful contributions in the first innings, Tim Seifert (37) and Kieron Pollard (41) now occupy fourth and fifth position in the top run-scorers list.

Courtesy of his bowling spell of 4-0-34-3 against Saint Lucia Kings in match 9, Ravi Rampaul is now the highest wicket-taker in the CPL 2021 with nine wickets to his name. His teammate Isuru Udana, who scalped two wickets in the game, also moved up to second position in the leading wicket-takers list.

By picking up four wickets in the first innings, Saint Lucia Kings pacer Kesrick Williams broke into the top 10 and currently occupies eighth position.

Edited by Prem Deshpande