CPL 2021: Updated points table, most runs, and most wickets after Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings match

The Trinbago Knight Riders clashed with the Saint Lucia Kings in the first semifinal of the CPL 2021 at Warner Park in Basseterre. The Andre Fletcher-led Saint Lucia Kings won the encounter by 21 runs and advanced to the finals of the tournament.

In the must-win knockout game, Saint Lucia Kings won the toss and opted to bat first. Both openers failed as they perished cheaply in the pressure game. Number three batsman Mark Deyal (78 in 44 balls), Roston Chase(36), David Wiese(34), and Tim David(34) played wonderfully in the middle order and took their team to a mammoth first innings total of 205/4.

Ravi Rampaul(1/56), who had a dream season with the ball until today, had an off day in this game as he leaked runs at an economy of 14.

In response, the Trinbago Knight Riders reached only 184 before getting all-out in the 20th over of the second innings. Five Knight Riders batsmen crossed the 20-run mark in the innings. But none of them continued and played a substantial knock to take the team home in the steep chase.

The scoreboard pressure might have played a role in that as it was a knock-out game. David Wiese (5/39) was the wrecker-in-chief with the ball for Saint Lucia Kings.

CPL 2021 points table

Courtesy of his 36-run knock in the first innings, Roston Chase further strengthened his grip on the top position in the batting charts. His teammate Tim David also moved up to fourth position after his blazing 38-run knock for the Saint Lucia Kings in Semi-final 1.

Also Read

Ravi Rampaul regained his top position after he picked up one wicket in the semi-final against Saint Lucia Kings. Akeal Hosein moved up to fifth position after his decent spell today.

Edited by Aditya Singh