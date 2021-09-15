CPL 2021: [Watch] Odean Smith destroys Chris Gayle's bat, breaks it into two

Young pace sensation Odean Smith broke Universe Boss Chris Gayle’s bat with a rapid delivery. Gayle was trying to slap the ball over cover, but the bat broke into two and he was left with only the handle in his hand.

The incident took place during the second semi-final of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 between the Guyana Amazon Warriors and the St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

Gayle was facing Odean Smith in the fourth over of the innings when the pacer produced a screamer to break his bat into two.

Odean Smith was impressive with the ball throughout the tournament. The 24-year-old is sharp and has bowled heavy bumpers that have troubled heavyweights of the league like Kieron Pollard and Chris Gayle.

Smith has picked up 18 wickets this season at an impressive economy rate of 7.54. He is only behind Ravi Rampaul in the list of leading wicket-takers at the moment.

Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis powered St Kitts & Nevis Patriots into the final

Evin Lewis (in picture) and Chris Gayle gave the perfect start to the chase

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots stormed into the finals chasing down the target of 179 runs set by the Guyana Amazon Warriors with 13 balls to spare.

Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis set up the chase at the top of the order. Gayle scored 42 before falling to Kevin Sinclair while Lewis continued the attack in the company of skipper Dwayne Brav. The duo took their side home comfortably. Lewis remained not out on 77 while Bravo was dismissed after a handy 34.

It’s all over at Warner Park and the @sknpatriots have won by 7 wickets and are on the way to the Final! #CPL21 #GAWvSKNP #CricketPlayedLouder pic.twitter.com/o8dSC31GDF — CPL T20 (@CPL) September 14, 2021

The St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots will face the St. Lucia Kings in the final of CPL 2021 on Wednesday (September 15). The Kings defeated defending champion Trinbago Knight Riders in the first semifinal earlier on Tuesday (September 14).

