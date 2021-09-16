WATCH: Dwayne Bravo and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots players celebrate CPL 2021 triumph

The new champions were crowned champions of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Wednesday. Dwayne Bravo led his side, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, to their maiden title win after a gripping final against the St. Lucia Kings.

The celebrations, as you would expect, are in full flow at the St Kitts camp. A few hours after the triumph, Bravo took to his Instagram account to share videos and pictures of a jubilant unit immersed in euphoria.

In the video, Bravo and his men can be seen shaking their legs while singing a celebratory song.

The latest triumph means Bravo has now won 4 trophies as captain in CPL history. The next best are Kieron Pollard (Trinbago Knight Riders) and Chris Gayle (Jamaica Tallawahs) with 2 apiece. Jason Holder (Barbados Royals) has won 1 title as captain.

Dominic Drakes unbeaten 24-ball 48 sealed the deal for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Dominic Drakes lets out a guttural roar after leading St Kitts to CPL glory

That Bravo and St Kitts have been able to win the CPL title is largely due to Dominic Drakes, who played a game-changing knock of 48 (off 24 balls) to help his side seal the run-chase on the final delivery of the match.

Chasing 160 to win the title, St Kitts got off to a horrendous start as Chris Gayle once again fell to an off-spinner in the big final in the very first over. This time, it was Roston Chase who trumped the 'Universe Boss'.

Evin Lewis followed suit for a run-a-ball six. The duo of Joshua de Silva (37 off 32) and Sherfane Rutherford (25 off 22) resurrected the innings with a 45-run stand.

However, they took six overs to get those 45 runs and then perished within the next six deliveries to leave the middle and lower order with a daunting task.

By then, it was apparently clear that the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots would require a blinder from someone to make a fist out of the run-chase.

That knock came from Drakes. After Bravo perished for an 11-ball 8, Drakes, along with Fabian Allen (20 off 18 balls), added 44 runs in the next 4.1 overs to reduce the equation to 21 from the last 12 deliveries.

Another twist arrived as Allen perished against Wahab Riaz on the first ball of the penultimate over. However, Drakes smashed a six and Cottrell followed it with a boundary off the next 3 deliveries to wrestle back the advantage.

Cottrell was run-out in the same over but Drakes ensured that he stayed until the final delivery to seal a historic win for the franchise.

