CPL 2023: How did international players fare in Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs, Match 11

Guyana Amazon Warriors defeated Jamaica Tallawahs by 34 runs in the 11th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2023.

Batting first, Guyana Amazon Warriors scored 210 runs in their 20 overs. The team had a slow start to their innings and also lost early wickets. They were 22 for 3 at one point. However, Shimron Hetmyer (60) and Keemo Paul (56) changed the course of the game with a 99-run stand for the fifth wicket. Romario Shepherd's cameo (19 off 9) then helped them reach 210.

In response, Jamaica Tallawahs were 4 down for 13 runs at one point. They pulled things back in the middle overs, thanks to Imad Wasim and Fabian Allen. The duo added 97 runs for the sixth wicket. When they departed, Jamaica Tallawahs crumbled under pressure and lost all their ten wickets for 176 runs.

Hazratullah Zazai (GUY)

Hazratullah Zazai was the first wicket to fall in the match. The opener got out for a duck after facing two deliveries from Chris Green.

Shai Hope (GUY)

Shai Hope began his innings well but could not convert it to a big score. He notched up 25 runs from 17 deliveries with two sixes and a four.

Azam Khan (GUY)

Azam Khan could not contribute much. He notched up 7 runs from 5 deliveries while batting at number four.

Shimron Hetmyer (GUY)

Shimron Hetmyer was the top scorer for the Guyana Amazon Warriors. He notched up 60 runs from 45 deliveries with three fours and four sixes.

Keemo Paul (GUY)

Keemo Paul smashed seven sixes and a four for his 29-ball 56. He played a major role in helping Guyana Amazon Warriors cross the 200-mark.

Romario Shepherd (GUY)

Romario Shepherd was the player of the match for his all-round performance. He scored an unbeaten 19 runs and also ended with 3/7 from his three overs.

Dwaine Pretorius (GUY)

Dwaine Pretorius opened the bowling for the team and grabbed two wickets. He also bowled ten dot deliveries in the innings.

Imran Tahir (GUY)

Imran Tahir bagged one wicket and had two catches to his name in this contest. He dismissed the dangerous Imad Wasim, which changed the course of the game.

Chris Green (JAM)

Chris Green opened the bowling for Jamaica Tallawahs and bagged two wickets. He gave away just 28 runs in his four overs.

Mohammad Amir (JAM)

Mohammad Amir was impressive at the start of the innings. The experienced pacer grabbed three wickets while giving away 33 runs in four overs.

Imad Wasim (JAM)

Imad Wasim went wicketless in the innings. Also, he was the top scorer for the team with 63 runs from 36 deliveries. His knock had 5 sixes.

Fabian Allen (JAM)

Fabian Allen smashed 6 sixes for his 47. Batting in the lower order. The all-rounder took just 25 deliveries for his knock.