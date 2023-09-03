CPL 2023: How did the international players fare in Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Match 15?

In the 15th match of CPL 2023, Guyana Amazon Warriors thumped St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots quite comprehensively by 98 runs in a one-sided affair. Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados hosted this encounter.

After being put to bat, Guyana staged a collapse losing their first four wickets for just 54 runs. However, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul restructured their innings, with a 57-run partnership.

Then, Dwaine Pretorius (27) and Romario Shepherd (26*) helped Guyana in posting a dominating total of 186/6. Oshane Thomas was impressive for the Patriots with a three-wicket haul.

Coming to the chase, the Patriots batters failed badly, losing half their side for just 45 runs. Pretorius bagged three crucial wickets at the start for Guyana. Corbin Bosch ended the innings as the top-scorer with 27 for St. Kitts, who were dismissed for 88.

Saim Ayub (GUY)

Pakistan batter, Saim Ayub, gave Guyana Amazon Warriors a dominating start with his 13-run 21-run knock. His innings featured three fours and one six at a strike rate of 161.54.

Ayub holed out to third man off Oshane Thomas' bowling, giving an easy catch to Johann Layne. Moreover, with his medium pace, Ayub bagged a wicket of Benny Howell.

Hazratullah Zazai (GUY)

Afghanistan opener Hazratullah Zazai could add just seven runs to the scoreboard off eight balls with just one four. Zazai's knock came to an end off Oshan Thomas' giving a straightforward catch to keeper Andre Fletcher. He also effected a run out of Yannic Cariah in the second innings with a direct throw.

Shai Hope (GUY)

Image Credit:- Hindustan Times

Shai Hope failed to create an impact with the bat as he managed to score just 13 runs off 11 balls, laced with two boundaries at a strike rate of 118.18. Thomas bagged his third consecutive wicket which was a top edge caught by Evin Lewis.

Azam Khan (GUY)

Azam Khan, the keeper-batter, scored just six runs, facing 11 deliveries, with one six. George Lide was the one who took the prized wicket of Azam Khan, who went for a poor slog shot, caught by Drakes.

Shimron Hetmyer (GUY)

Caribbean hard-hitting middle-order batter Shimron Hetmyer smacked a 22-ball 36-run knock, featuring one four and three sixes. He looked in good form restructuring Guyana's innings but tried to play a pull shot, which ended up as the top edge for Dominic Drakes as a caught and bowled dismissal.

Keemo Paul (GUY)

Keemo Paul played a pivotal role in restructuring Guyana's innings with the bat. He scored vital 41 runs off 31 balls staying not out till the end. His knock featured one four and three sixes. With the ball, he bowled just one over, conceding six runs.

Romario Shepherd (GUY)

Shepherd played a perfect cameo, scoring 26 runs off just seven deliveries with one four and three sixes at an impressive strike rate of 371.43. Later, in the second innings, he picked a big wicket of Evin Lewis to create a big impact.

Dwaine Pretorius (GUY)

Pretorius amassed 27 runs off just 20 balls with the willow in the middle-order, featuring two fours and a six. With the ball, he changed the course of the game, mustering the wickets of Fletcher, Smeed, and Rutherford.

Gudakesh Motie (GUY)

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie accounted for two big wickets of George Linde and Corbin Bosch to turn the game on its head. In four overs, Motie conceded just 15 runs.

Imran Tahir (GUY)

Imran Tahir didn't scalp a wicket but bowled a miser spell of 6 runs per over in this three-over spell.

Evin Lewis (SNP)

Image Credit:- ICC Cricket

SNP skipper Evin Lewis couldn't make it big as he could score just seven runs off nine deliveries. Lewis swiped one outside leg to the keeper Azam Khan to depart.

Andre Fletcher (SNP)

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots opener Andre Fletcher started off pretty well with 12 runs off just six balls, smashing a four and a six. However, he had to head back to the pavilion off Dwaine Pretorius' brilliant delivery.

Sherfane Rutherford (SNP)

All-rounder Sherfane Rutherford scored just two runs off two deliveries. Trying to hit over the covers, Rutherford edges this off Pretorius to give a low catch to first slip Shai Hope.

George Linde (SNP)

SNP all-rounder George Linde sent back dangerous Azam Khan for just six runs early in the first innings. In three overs, Linde gave away just 18 runs. With the bat, he could score just 13 runs off 16 balls with two fours.

Oshane Thomas (SNP)

Oshane Thomas dismantled Guyana's top-order batters Saim Ayub, Hazratullah Zazai, and Shai Hope quite early in the innings. In his three-over spell, Thomas conceded 26 runs, scalping three crucial wickets.

Dominic Drakes (SNP)

Pacer Dominic Drakes looked expensive with the ball. In his four-over spell, Drakes conceded 45 runs, scalping a solitaryt wicket of Shimron Hetmyer.