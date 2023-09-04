CPL 2023: How did the international players fare in Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Match 17?

In the 17th match of CPL 2023, Trinbago Knight Riders bagged a thrilling victory over Jamaica Tallawahs by two runs to retain their third spot on the points table. Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados hosted this contest.

After being forced to bat first, Trinbago got off to a promising start with a 58-run opening partnership, thanks to Mark Deyal's 30-run knock off 23 balls. However, Pooran and Martin Guptill fell quickly, resulting in the Riders losing three wickets for 63 runs.

Nonetheless, the Knight Riders quickly recovered, with Lorcan Tucker and Kieron Pollard scoring 30-plus each. They managed to reach a respectable total of 142/8 in 20 overs. Mohammad Amir and debutant Kelvin Pitman were the pick of the bowlers for Jamaica with three wickets each.

In response, Brandon King and Alex Hales initially appeared to be sealing the game quite quickly, mustering a fifty-run opening partnership. However, TKR bowlers had different plans as Jamaica staged an unexpected collapse, losing their first six wickets for 92 runs.

Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and Waqar Salamkheil clinched seven wickets among them to change the game's complexion very quickly. In the end, Imad Wasim and Chris Green gave their best with the bat, but Jamaica could post only 139/7 in 20 overs, losing the game by just two runs.

On that note, here is a look at how the international players fared in Jamaica Tallawahs vs. Trinbago Knight Riders game, Match 17.

Brandon King (TKR)

Jamaica Tallawahs skipper Brandon King gave his side a perfect start, amassing 36 runs off 25 deliveries, with four fours and two sixes. King returned to the pavilion after trying to slog sweep Waqar Salamkheil's googly, giving a straightforward catch to Russell.

Alex Hales (TKR)

Waqar Salamkheil continued his good performance, bagging the second wicket of Alex Hales for 21 runs off 23 deliveries with three fours. Hales missed the line of the ball to get stumped out.

Raymon Reifer (TKR)

Raymon Reifer looked in decent touch, scoring a 19-ball 17, but failed to make it big as he got caught plumb in front against Sunil Narine.

Jermaine Blackwood (TKR)

No.3 batter Jermaine Blackwood couldn't live up to expectations, scoring just one run off four balls. Andre Russell’s fuller delivery outside off stump did the trick to send Blackwood back to the hut.

Shamarh Brooks (TKR)

Keeper-batter Shamarh Brooks followed suit, bagging a golden duck off Andre Russell, who bowled a fuller delivery on the pads, clipping it to Kadeem Alleyne for a comfortable catch.

Imad Wasim (TKR)

Imad Wasim, the TKR left-arm spinner, delivered a masterful performance by hitting decent lengths resulting in Martin Guptill's wicket. He conceded just 19 runs in his full quota of overs.

Fabian Allen (TKR)

Fabian Allen managed to score just eight runs, with just one four. His knock came to an end off Sunil Narine's remarkable delivery, getting out bowled.

Mohammad Amir (TKR)

Mohammad Amir exhibited impeccable precision in his lines and lengths to create significant discomfort for the opposition batters. He proved his mettle by picking three crucial wickets for Lorcan Tucker, Andre Russell, and Kadeem Alleyne. Furthermore, his four-over spell included a maiden over.

Martin Guptill (JT)

Martin Guptill’s labored innings lasted for 25 deliveries, scoring just 15 runs with two fours. He couldn't lift the Knight Riders' momentum in the powerplay overs. Intriguingly, his stay at the crease lasted for just 8.4 overs to get dismissed off Imad Wasim’s slider, offering an easy catch to Kelvin Pitman

Nicholas Pooran (JT)

Medium pacer Kelvin Pitman effectively silenced the destructive batter Nicholas Pooran as he could score just one run off two deliveries. Pitman marked his memorable debut by constantly bowling tight lines, resulting in Pooran's dismissal through a caught and bowled effort.

Kieron Pollard (JT)

Kieron Pollard, the Knight Riders skipper, appeared to be in touch with his 27-run 33-ball knock featuring one four and two sixes. Unfortunately, he couldn’t sustain the momentum as he fell victim to a wide yorker by Kelvin Pitman, playing onto his stumps.

Lorcan Tucker (JT)

Knight Riders keeper-batter Lorcan Tucker restructured the innings after the team lost three wickets for 63 runs. He amassed 30 runs off 27 balls with two fours and two sixes. Tucker hit Mohammad Amir's low full toss straight to Alex Hales, who was stationed at mid-off.

Andre Russell (JT)

Andre Russell had another poor outing with the willow as he returned to the pavilion after scoring just one run off five deliveries.

Mohammad Amir’s brilliant delivery was nicked by Russell to the keeper, Brooks. However, with the ball, he secured three big wickets, of Jermaine Blackwood, Shamarh Brooks, and Chris Green, playing a major role in changing the game's result.

Sunil Narine (JT)

Sunil Narine couldn't disturb the scoreboard with the willow. However, he turned the game with the ball, scalping two big wickets of Raymon Reifer and Fabian Allen, conceding 26 runs in four overs.

Akeal Hosein (JT)

Akeal Hosein conceded 23 runs in three overs but failed to pick a wicket. With the bat, he scored three runs.

Ali Khan (JT)

Ali Khan, the USA pacer, settled without a wicket, bowling a decent spell of 0/29 in his four-over quota.

Waqar Salamkheil (JT)

Left-arm wrist-spinner Waqar Salamkheil turned out to be TKR's hero, picking up two major wickets of Brandon King and Alex Hales, turning the tables. He ended his four-over spell after conceding 21 runs.