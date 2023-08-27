CPL 2023: How did the International players fare in St Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Match 9

St Lucia Kings defeated Trinbago Knight Riders by 54 runs in the ninth match of the Caribbean Premier League 2023.

St Lucia Kings began their innings well with Faf du Plessis and Johnson Charles adding 85 runs for the first wicket. After their dismissal, Sikandar Raza helped the team to reach 167 for 5 in their 20 overs.

In return, Trinbago Knight Riders lost wickets in regular intervals and got out for 113 in the 15th over. Mark Deyal and Kieron Pollard were the only two players to score more than 30 runs for the team. Khary Pierre was the star with the ball for St Lucia Kings with four wickets to his name.

With this win, St Lucia Kings moves to the top of the table with two wins and a loss in the tournament. Trinbago Knight Riders are at the bottom of the table.

Faf du Plessis (SLK)

Image Credit:- The Statesman

Faf du Plessis was the top-scorer for St Lucia Kings against the Knight Riders. He smashed 8 fours and a six for his 36-ball 57.

Johnson Charles (SLK)

Johnson Charles gave a good start to the St Lucia Kings but he couldn't couldn't his cameo to a big total. Charles made 37 runs from 31 deliveries.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SLK)

Bhanuka Rajapaksa had a day to forget against the Knight Riders. He notched up 15 runs from 21 deliveries.

Sikandar Raza (SLK)

Sikandar Raza was the player of the match for his all-round performance today. He notched up 32 runs from 23 deliveries and also bagged two wickets in his three overs.

Roston Chase (SLK)

Roston Chase bowled well for the Kings today. He gave away just 13 runs from his two overs and bagged two wickets.

Alzarri Joseph (SLK)

Alzarri Joseph bowled two overs and bagged one wicket while giving away 17 runs in this contest. He removed Chadwick Walton for a duck.

Khary Pierre (SLK)

Khary Pierre was the star performer with the ball in this contest. He bagged four wickets while giving away just 20 runs from 3.5 overs. Opening the bowling for the team, Pierre dismissed Martin Guptill, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, and Ali Khan.

Akeal Hosein (TKR)

Akeal Hosein opened the bowling attack for TKR and returned with 0/21 from his four overs. He also scored 12 runs from as many deliveries.

Sunil Narine (TKR)

Sunil Narine went wicketless but was economical in his four overs. The all-rounder gave away 24 runs from his full quota.

Dwayne Bravo (TKR)

Image Credit:- The Statesman

Dwayne Bravo grabbed two wickets while giving away 31 runs from his four overs. He could not make an impact with the bat as he departed for just one run.

Andre Russell (TKR)

Andre Russell notched up 10 runs from 11 balls. He also bagged two wickets in his three overs for TKR.

Martin Guptill (TKR)

Martin Guptill had a forgettable outing today. He managed to score only seven runs while opening the innings for TKR.

Nicholas Pooran (TKR)

Image Credit:- Cricket Addictor

Nicholas Pooran got out for a 5-ball duck in today's match. However, he took two catches in the first innings.

Kieron Pollard (TKR)

Kieron Pollard was the top scorer for Trinbago Knight Riders in this contest. He notched up 34 runs from 15 deliveries. The knock had 3 fours and 3 sixes.