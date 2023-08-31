CPL 2023: How did the international players fare in Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals, Match 13?

Match 13 of the 2023 CPL edition kicked off between Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals on August 31. The game turned out to be a one-sided contest where Barbados Royals were obliterated to their core.

Barbados Royals’ decision to bowl first backfired as Martin Guptill and Keiron Pollard set the stage on fire with their brutal strokeplay. The duo amassed 108 runs off 59 balls to power TKR to a commanding first innings score of 194.

In response, Barbados Royals were jolted by some early wickets by Andre Russell which proved to be a very decisive factor in determining the outcome of the game.

The Royals were never really able to recover from this position and lost wickets at regular intervals. As a result, the Barbados Royals folded for just 61 handing Trinbago Knight Riders their biggest win of the season.

As this fixture officially comes to an end, let’s take a quick glance to find out how our international stars fared in today’s game.

Martin Guptill (TKR)

Martin Guptill looked in explosive form in today’s match as he notched up a match-winning century of 100*(58) which virtually batted the Royals out of the game. His innings featured a four and nine huge sixes. He took his time to get into his groove but as soon as he entered his zone. Guptill, along with Pollard took off after the 10th over to help TKR finish their innings on a high.

He remained unbeaten till the end and was awarded the Player of the Match for his performance.

Nicholas Pooran (TKR)

Unlike his earlier CPL innings, Pooran could not flourish with the bat this time around and fell for just 6 (5) during the ninth over of the first innings. He hit only one four in his entire innings and was dismissed by Qais Ahmad after being deceived by a well-disguised top spinner.

Kieron Pollard (TKR)

Image Credit:- Hindustan times

Pollard played a crucial knock of 46 (32) which comprised 1 four and 4 sixes. He piled up a match-defining partnership of 108 runs off 59 balls which helped TKR finish with an imposing total of 194. His flamboyant stay eventually came to an end as he holed out to Holder at long on during the 19th over of Van Der Merwe’s bowling.

Andre Russell (TKR)

Andre Russell tried to up the ante during the death overs but perished cheaply for just 5 (5). He was dismissed by Jason Holder during the second last ball of the first innings. But he turned out to be quite devastating with the ball during the second innings.

He finished with impressive figures of 3/13 in just 2 overs with prize wickets of Rakheem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, and Alick Athanaze to his name.

Lorcan Tucker (TKR)

Did not get a chance to bat in the match.

Dwyane Bravo (TKR)

Bravo did not get a chance to bowl in this match. However, he did get an opportunity to bat but wasn’t able to make the most of it. He was dismissed on the last ball of the first innings for a duck.

Sunil Narine (TKR)

Image Credit:- The Quint

Sunil did not get a chance to bat but he left a devastating impact with his bowling. In only two overs, Narine conceded just 11 runs and picked up the prize wicket of Laurie Evans while giving away only 1 six.

Tom Curran (TKR)

Tom Curran did not get a chance to showcase his skill with the bat. He only bowled one solitary over in the game which cost him just three runs and returned wicketless.

Akeal Hosein (TKR)

Akeal Hosein was sensational with the ball. In his allotted four overs he virtually broke the back of Royals’ middle order conceding just 16 runs and picking up two wickets. He bowled 16 dots in his spell and picked up important wickets of Jason Holder and Roelof Van Der Merwe.

Waqar Salamkheil (TKR)

The debutant from Afghanistan had a dream start in the ongoing edition of the CPL. He returned with impressive figures of 4/14 in just 3.1 overs going at just 4.42 RPO. He bowled 11 dots in his spell and conceded only 1 six. He picked up the following wickets of Rovman Powell, Kevin Wickham, Nyeem Young, and Obed McCoy.

Rahkeem Cornwall (BR)

Cornwall had a forgettable outing with the bat and the ball. He perished on a golden duck against Andre Rusell who was spot on with his line and length in the very first ball of the second innings. Earlier in the day, he bowled two overs and leaked 21 runs while returning wicketless.

Kyle Mayers (BR)

Mayers also became a victim of Russell’s immaculate bowling and fell cheaply for a duck during the fourth ball of the second innings. He did not have a greater impact with the ball either and conceded 12 runs in two overs while going wicketless.

Alick Athanaze (BR)

Alick had a poor outing with the bat as he scored a paltry-looking 2 (7) before getting dismissed by Russell during the third over of the second innings.

Jason Holder (BR)

Holder was one of the three Royals’ batters to have made it into double figures with the bat. He scored 14 (15) which comprised 2 fours. He eventually fell to Akeal Hosein during the eighth over while trying to resurrect the chase for the Barbados Royals.

He earlier participated with the ball in hand and proved to be quite expensive going at almost 10 RPO. However, he did manage to pick up two scalps of Mark Deyal and Andre Russell.

Rovman Powell (BR)

Rovman tried his level best to rescue the Royals from an embarrassing defeat but his efforts simply went in vain. He was only able to muster 10 runs in 7 balls before being dismissed by the debutant Waqar Salamkheil during the seventh over of the second innings.

Roelof van der Merwe (BR)

Roelof had a decent spell with the ball early on as he conceded 32 runs in his allotted four overs at 8 RPO. He picked up a major wicket of Keiron Pollard and gave away 2 fours and 1 six in his entire spell.

With the bat in hand, the former South African all-rounder could only add 3 runs in 4 balls before being adjudged LBW against Akeal Hosein in the 10th over.

Qais Ahmad (BR)

Qais did not have the same impact that he normally has with the ball and went for quite a few runs. He finished with figures of 1/39 in his four overs and conceded four sixes in his entire spell. Besides, he later made an unbeaten contribution of 10 (9) which featured 1 six.

Obed McCoy (BR)

Obed McCoy was taken to the cleaners as he conceded a whopping 47 runs in his four overs going at almost 12 RPO. He gave away 2 fours, and 4 sixes and bowled two wides while finishing without a wicket to his name. He was the last Royals player to be dismissed on 1 (4) by the debutant Waqar Salamkheil.

Note: Regional (uncapped) players from West Indies have not been featured in the article.