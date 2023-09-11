CPL 2023: How did international players perform in Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders?

Trinbago Knight Riders defeated Jamaica Tallawahs by seven wickets on Saturday, September 9, in the Caribbean Premier League 2023 at Tarouba.

Jamaica Tallawahs made 154 in their 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim's half-century got them over the 150-run mark.

In reply, half-centuries from Martin Guptill and Nicholas Pooran helped the Knight Riders to get over the line in the 18th over and win by seven wickets

International players' performance in Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders

Brandon King (JT)

Image Credit:- ICC Cricket

Brandon King could not make an impact on Sunday. The opener smashed one six for his eight runs from seven deliveries.

Jermaine Blackwood (JT)

Jermaine Blackwood was the second top-scorer for Jamaica Tallawahs. He notched up 29 runs from 35 deliveries.

Shamarh Brooks (JT)

Shamarh Brooks had a forgettable outing on Sunday. He departed for nine runs from ten deliveries with a boundary to his name.

Imad Wasim (JT)

Imad Wasim was the top scorer for Jamaica Tallawahs. He gathered 62 runs from 33 deliveries with six fours and three sixes. Wasim also bowled three overs and bagged two wickets.

Fabian Allen (JT)

Fabian Allen smashed two boundaries for his 11-ball 14. He bowled one over and gave away 14 runs.

Chris Green (JT)

Chris Green bowled four overs and picked up one wicket while giving away 29 runs. He dismissed Sunil Narine in his first over.

Mohammad Amir (JT)

Mohammad Amir was the most economical bowler for Jamaica Tallawahs. He bowled three overs and went for 19 runs.

Akeal Hosein (TKR)

Akeal Hosein bowled three overs and picked up one wicket for ten runs. He dismissed Shamarh Brooks for just nine runs.

Sunil Narine (TKR)

Image Credit:- ICC Cricket

Sunil Narine was the player of the match for his 2/29 in four overs. Narine also smashed two fours and a six for his 6-ball 15.

Andre Russell (TKR)

Andre Russell went wicketless in his three overs. He smashed three sixes for his 12-ball 20*.

Ali Khan (TKR)

Ali Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Trinbago Knight Riders. He bagged three wickets for 27 runs from his three overs.

Martin Guptill (TKR)

Martin Guptill scored a match-winning 45-ball 53* and helped the team get over the line. The knock witnessed five fours and a six.

Nicholas Pooran (TKR)

Image Credit:- ICC Cricket

Nicholas Pooran was the top-scorer for Trinbago Knight Riders on Sunday. He smashed two sixes and six fours for his 35-ball 54.

Kieron Pollard (TKR)

Kieron Pollard had a day to forget with the bat. The skipper managed only six runs from seven deliveries while batting at number four.