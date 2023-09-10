CPL 2023: How did international players perform in St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings, Match 21?

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKN) defeated Saint Lucia Kings (SLK) in the 21st match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023 on Saturday at Tarouba. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots chased down 150 in the final over of the match to win by four wickets for their first victory of the season.

Batting first, Saint Lucia Kings lost three wickets early. Johnson Charles and Shadrack Descarte joined hands to take the team to a decent total of 149 for seven. For the Patriots, Ashmead Nedd and Benny Howell grabbed two wickets each.

Chasing 150 to win, the Patriots lost wickets at regular intervals and Andre Fletcher remained the lone warrior for the team. The opener smashed an unbeaten 93 to take the team over the line.

Here's a look at how the international players fared in this match:

Colin Munro (SLK)

Colin Munro had a forgettable day as he managed only 10 runs. The opener smashed two boundaries but could not get going.

Johnson Charles (SLK)

Johnson Charles was one of the leading run-scorers for Saint Lucia Kings in this game. He notched up 42 runs from 38 deliveries with seven fours.

Roston Chase (SLK)

Roston Chase was dismissed for a duck in his second ball of the innings. Also, the all-rounder grabbed two wickets while giving away 25 runs with the ball.

Sikandar Raza (SLK)

Sikandar Raza smashed two sixes and a four for his 17-ball 22. The all-rounder also grabbed two wickets for 28 runs in his four overs.

Alzarri Joseph (SLK)

Alzarri Joseph went wicketless on Saturday. However, the pacer was economical and gave away just 24 runs from his four overs.

Oshane Thomas (SKN)

Oshane Thomas was one of the top performers for the Patriots with the ball. Thomas bowled three overs, including a maiden, and ended up with one for 14.

George Linde (SKN)

George Linde was expensive in his four overs. He gave away 36 runs and went wicketless from his full quota. With the bat, he smashed a six to end up with nine runs.

Evin Lewis (SKN)

Evin Lewis could not make an impact in the contest. The Patriots captain got out for just one run from his four deliveries while opening the innings.

Andre Fletcher (SKN)

Andre Fletcher was the Player of the Match on Friday for his match-winning half-century. He was the lone warrior for the Patriots with an unbeaten 93. The knock had six fours and five sixes as well.

Sherfane Rutherford (SKN)

Sherfane Rutherford smashed a four and a six for his 17 runs from 16 deliveries. He was the second-highest scorer for the Patriots in this contest.