Trinbago Knight Riders bagged their fourth win of the season, propelling to the second spot on the points table after their resounding win over Barbados Royals in the 20th match of CPL 2023. Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad hosted this game.

Batting first, Trinbago Knight Riders racked up an imposing total of 208/6 in 20 overs. No.3 batsman Nicholas Pooran brought out his best, scoring his second T20 century of the tournament. He was supported by Martin Guptill and Andre Russell to take the team’s total past 200.

In response, Barbados Royals failed to make it big as Kyle Mayers was the lone warrior who did exceedingly well with his 70-run knock. Other batters, unfortunately, didn’t give him any support from the other end. Royals ended the game with a 42-run defeat to slide down to the fourth spot on the table.

On that note, here is how the international players fared in Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals.

Martin Guptill (TKR)

Martin Guptill is the current leading run-scorer of the competition. He amassed 38 runs off 30 balls with five fours against Royals to bag the top spot. His knock came to an end off Cornwall's wide delivery, resulting in a stumping.

Nicholas Pooran (TKR)

Image Credit:- ICC Cricket

Nicholas Pooran is chasing Guptill in the run-scoring chart after playing a match-winning knock. He accumulated his second T20 century with his unbeaten 102-run knockoff 53 balls with five fours and 10 sixes. He remained unbeaten till the end of the innings.

Lorcan Tucker (TKR)

Irish keeper-batter Lorcan Tucker's consistent run came to an end as he could score only eight runs off seven deliveries with one four. His innings was cut short by Qais Ahmad.

Kieron Pollard (TKR)

Kieron Pollard was involved in a huge mix-up with Pooran to get run out for just two runs.

Akeal Hosein (TKR)

Akeal Hosein played a crucial role in Trinbago's victory, scalping two wickets of Rahkeem Cornwall and Jason Holder. He conceded just 21 runs from his three-over spell.

Andre Russell (TKR)

Image credit:- Khaleej Times

Andre Russell played a good supportive role alongside Pooran. The all-rounder amassed 39 runs off 22 deliveries with two fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 177.27. Moreover, with the ball in hand, he bagged the wicket of Nyeem Young.

Sunil Narine (TKR)

Sunil Narine was a mixed bag in this encounter. Though he bagged a prized wicket of Alick Athanaze for just seven runs, he conceded a total of 41 runs in his four-over spell. Interestingly, Narine also bowled a maiden in his four over quota.

Ali Khan (TKR)

USA pacer Ali Khan looked in good form with the ball, scalping the big wicket of Kyle Mayers, who looked in tremendous form. He conceded just 25 runs in his three-over spell.

Jayden Seales (TKR)

Medium pacer Jayden Seales failed to create any impact with the ball as he conceded 32 runs from three overs at an economy of 10.70.

Kyle Mayers (BR)

Image Credit:- T20 World Cup

Kyle Mayers played an entertaining knock of 70 in 45 balls with seven fours and four sixes. However, he didn’t receive any support from his colleagues to take his side over the line.

Rahkeem Cornwall (BR)

Century in the last game, four runs in this match over Trinbago. Cricket is the game of levelers, for a reason. Moreover, Cornwall bagged a wicket of Martin Guptill with the ball, conceding 29 runs in three overs.

Alick Athanaze (BR)

Batting at no.5, Alick Athanaze could score just seven runs off 11 balls with one four. His knock was cut short by Sunil Narine.

Rovman Powell (BR)

Skipper Rovman Powell continues to have a bad form with the willow. He could score just nine runs off 11 balls with a six. Wrist spinner Waqar Salamkheil’s tossed-up delivery did the trick to send the batter back to the pavilion.

Jason Holder (BR)

Holder, the all-rounder, gave his best with both bat and ball in this match, but in vain. With the bat, he scored 19 runs off 10 balls with two fours and a six. With the ball, he bagged two crucial wickets, conceding 39 runs off four overs.

Qais Ahmad (BR)

Leg-spinner Qais Ahmad bagged the big wicket of Lorcan Tucker to end the batter's consistent run in the competition. He conceded 27 runs in his four-over spell.

Obed McCoy (BR)

Royals pacer Obed McCoy was expensive with the ball, conceding 42 runs in four overs. He would be looking to change his fortunes in the forthcoming encounters.