CPL 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Brandon King and Roston Chase top of the charts – Updated after Match 10

The Day 9 of the 2023 CPL edition featured two games taking place at Warner Park Cricket Ground in Basseterre. St Lucia Kings took on Trinibago Knight Riders in a very one-sided affair at 7:30 PM IST. TKR are bowled out inside 15 overs. They were able to stay ahead of the rate throughout but just wouldn't stop losing wickets.

The pitch had variable bounce and was two-paced. St Lucia spinners had an impressive outing. Kharry Pierre finishes with a four-fer. Roston Chase, Peter Hatzoglou, and Sikandar Raza were impressive too. TKR looked right in the hunt when Kieron Pollard and Mark Deyal were going strong. But their dismissals led to a collapse.

The second game was a high-scoring thriller featuring St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Barbados Royals that was played at 4:30 AM IST. Barbados Royals completed an incredible chase. They got a fiery start with Rahkeem Cornwall taking down the bowlers in the powerplay. He scored 38 in no time before being deceived by Drakes. Kyle Mayers also got a start, scoring a valuable 31 before holing out in the deep.

Things slowed down a bit after both openers were dismissed, especially when Athanaze was batting. He tried hard but couldn't connect anything from the middle. However, his skipper Rovman Powell bailed him out. He unleashed total carnage as he pummelled five fours and as many sixes to keep the Royals in check. He ended unbeaten on 67 off just 29 balls, as Barbados claimed a win with 9 balls to spare.

CPL 2023 most runs list - Brandon King atop of batting charts

Brandon King still leads the charts with 148 runs to his tally. He has been in impressive form this tournament and has smashed 16 fours and 7 sixes batting at a scintillating strike rate of 172. He averages 74 at present and has notched up two 50+ scores.

Faf Du Plessis ranks second in the runs chart with 112 runs to his name. His average stands at an impressive high of 37.3 and currently possesses a lethal strike rate of 147.36. The former South African opener has smashed two half-century scores which includes his best individual score of 57.

Johnson Charles sits second in the runs table with 91 runs to his tally. He averages 30.33 and has a strike rate of 126. In addition, he has also clobbered seven fours and five sixes.

Sean Williams takes the third position and has 77 runs to his name in three completed innings. He currently averages 38.5 with the bat and has the best individual score of 47 so far in this tournament.

Andrew Fletcher jumps to the fifth spot after scoring 51 (38) against the Royals in today’s game which is also his highest individual score in the tournament. He averages 25 with the bat and has a strike rate of 129.

CPL 2023 most wickets list - Roston Chase leads the wickets chart

Roston Chase leads the wickets chart with six wickets in four matches. The bowling all-rounder averages only 11 with figures of 3/39. Besides, his strike rate stands at a jaw-dropping low of 8 while his economy rate is around 8.25 RPO.

Salman Irshad features second in the wickets list with 6 wickets in only 2 games. He averages 11 as well and has also attained his best bowling figures of 4/27. His economy rate is down to 8.25 RPO while his strike rate is at a killer low of just 8.

Khary Pierre is the third-highest wicket-taker of the season with 5 wickets in 2 innings. He has claimed his best bowling figures of 4/20 and averages 8.4 with the ball.

Dominic Drakes is the fourth-highest wicket-taker with five scalps in four appearances. He went around the park a little bit in today’s game but has managed to register his best bowling figures of 2/37 today. He averages 21.6 with the ball and has a commendable strike rate of 13.2.

Gudakesh Motie from Guyana ranks fifth in the wickets chart with four wickets to his name. He averages 7.25 with the ball and has best figures of 4/29 to his name. Meanwhile, his economy and strike rate are at an impressive low of 7.25 RPO and 6 respectively.