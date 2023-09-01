CPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals, Match 14

The 14th match of the 2023 CPL featured a dramatic clash between Jamaica Tallawahs and Barbados Royals on September 1 at Bridgetown. Barbados Royals made a robust recovery in today’s game after being blown away by Trinbago Knight Riders by a mammoth 133 runs. They batted with a lot more character this time around and completed a clinical chase against Jamaica Tallawahs in an effortless manner.

The Royals started off nicely with the ball as they left the Tallawahs batters gasping for breath inside the powerplay overs. Shamarh Brooks and Imad Wasim did the repair job and propelled Jamaica Tallawahs to a decent first innings score of 160.

In response, the Barbados Royals made a subdued start to their innings with Kyle Mayers consuming 14 deliveries for his 4 runs. However, Alick Athanaze played a matured innings of 76 and 48 to steer the Royals to a comfortable 6-wicket victory.

Following the end of today’s fixture, Saint Lucia Kings are still at the top unscathed with 2 wins out of 5 games. They are comfortably situated with a decent-looking NRR of +1.617. Guyana Amazon Warriors are ranked second in the points table with 2 wins in 3 games. Their NRR stands at an impressive high of 2.475.

Trinbago Knight Riders retain their third spot following their massive victory against Barbados Royals the previous day. They now have 2 wins in 4 games and have a robust-looking NRR of 1.752.

Jamaica Tallawahs and Barbados Royals rank 4th and 5th respectively in the points table. The two teams also have an NRR of -0.010 and -2.058 respectively. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are currently winless at the moment and are situated at the bottom of the points table with a shambolic-looking NRR of -1.833.

Barbados Royals bounce back from their infamous 61/10 to castle the Tallawahs by 6 wickets

Upon winning the toss, the Barbados Royals’ skipper elected to bowl first. They made a great start to the game as the bowlers chipped in with three early wickets and had the Tallawahs reeling at 23 for 3 in 5.2 overs.

But, the Tallawahs made a resounding recovery after the powerplay overs were concluded. Shamarh Brooks (78 off 41) started the repair job and formed a partnership with Reifer at first and then with Imad Wasim (33 off 24) to ensure that the Tallwahs have something respectable at the end of their quota of overs.

Imad Wasim took on the bowlers towards the end and helped the Tallawahs reach a total of 160 runs at the end of their 20 overs. Jason Holder was superb with the ball for Barbados Royals, bringing his experience to the fore, while Kyle Mayers was unplayable in the powerplay. Mayers returned with mind-boggling figures of 1/8 in his three overs. Nyeem Young is beginning to improve with each passing game as he mixed it up nicely to keep the Tallawahs batters in check.

The Royals made a pretty ordinary start to their chase. The openers struggled to score runs and the pressure kept mounting on them. But the arrival of Alick Athanaze slowly changed the picture for the Royals. Along with Laurie Evans, Athanzae took the Royals closer to the target. He scored 76 runs off 48 balls and ensured a safe platform for the team before waking back to the pavilion.

Jason Holder provided the finishing touches as the Royals reached the target in 19 overs losing just four wickets. Alick Athanaze has been the star of the chase as he has announced his arrival as the next big thing in West Indian cricket.

From the Tallawahs' point of view, Muhammed Amir and Chris Green kept things tight during the powerplay overs and were right on top after dismissing Cornwall and Mayers cheaply.

But, once the openers were back in the hut, the Tallahwas bowlers began running out of options as the Barbados Royals scripted one of the most dramatic comebacks after their humiliating defeat last night.