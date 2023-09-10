CPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings, Match 21

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots opened their account in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023 with a thrilling four-wicket victory over Saint Lucia Kings on Saturday at Tarouba.

In the 21st match of the CPL 2023, Saint Lucia Kings batted first and made 149 for seven in their 20 overs. The team lost three wickets early as Colin Munro, Sean Williams, and Roston Chase could not make an impact with the bat.

Johnson Charles, who has been a consistent performer for the Saint Lucia Kings this season, notched up 42 runs from 38 deliveries. He shared a 73-run stand with Shadrack Descarte, who made 43 off 31 and helped the team reach 149 in their 20 overs.

In reply, Saint Lucia Kings bowled well to keep things tight against the Patriots. Khary Pierre, Roston Chase and Sikandar Raza grabbed two wickets each.

For the Patriots, Andre Fletcher was the lone warrior with an unbeaten 93 runs from 64 deliveries. The knock witnessed six fours and five sixes.

Patriots needed six runs in the final two deliveries of the match, and Fletcher smashed one out of the park to take the team over the line. This is the first victory for the Patriots in their nine matches.

Guyana Amazon Warriors stay at the top of the points table

After 21 matches, Guyana Amazon Warriors are at the top of the table with four wins and nine points. They are the only unbeaten team in the CPL 2023.

Trinbago Knight Riders, who have four wins and two losses from their seven appearances, are in the second spot with a net run rate of 1.168.

Saint Lucia Kings suffered a defeat on Saturday to find themselves in the third position. They have three wins and two losses from their seven matches.

Barbados Royals have picked up three wins from eight matches. They are in the fourth position with seven points and a net run rate of -1.986.

Jamaica Tallawahs have five points from their six appearances. Tallawahs have won two matches so far and they are in the fifth spot.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are at the bottom of the table with one win and six losses from their nine matches.