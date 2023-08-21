CPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after St Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Match 6

Rain has continued to play spoilsport in the 2023 edition of the CPL. Inclement weather ensured that both games on Sunday, August 20, could not take get completed at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia.

The first game, which was abandoned without a ball being bowled, was between Jamaica Tallawahs and Barbados Royals. It meant that the Royals stayed at the bottom of the points table with one point and a net run rate of -2.700.

The Tallawahs, meanwhile, stayed in second place in the standings with three points and a net run rate of +0.550. They had started their campaign with an 11-run win over Faf du Plessis' Saint Lucia Kings.

Unlucky St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have had two rain-affected games in CPL 2023

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have a strong team on paper and are among the top contenders to win the CPL. However, luck has not favoured them due to the indifferent weather in St Lucia.

Their game against the Saint Lucia Kings on Sunday was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Earlier, the Patriots, led by Evin Lewis, started their game against Trinbago Knight Riders in an impressive manner.

Sheldon Cottrell got the wicket of Martin Guptill. Blessing Muzarabani also looked impressive, but the heavens opened up, forcing a cancellation of proceedings when they reached 56-2 after five overs. The Patriots are third in the points table with two points.

Their next game is against the Jamaica Tallawahs on August 24 at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts, where the Patriots will look to go all out to secure a win and move up the standings.

The Kings, meanwhile, are on top of the points table with four points and a net run rate of +1.080. Their massive win over the Royals have helped them immensely in the tournament.