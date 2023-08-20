Today was a doubleheader day that featured two games as Trinbago Knight Riders faced St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, whereas Guyana Amazon Warriors faced St Lucia Kings. Sadly due to heavy showers at Gros Islet, both the games got washed out. The respective teams walked away with one point each, but the growing amount of disappointment on the faces of fans and players was really evident.

The third game of the tournament between Trinbago Knight Riders & St Kitts and Nevis Patriots was halted after 3 overs were bowled in the first innings. The match officials tried to restart the game but amidst deteriorating ground, weather, and light conditions they eventually called off the game.

The fourth game of the tournament between Guyana Amazon Warriors & St Lucia Kings was marred by unprecedented rain interruption. However, the conditions did improve marginally which resulted in a shortened 5-over game per side. Even then, there was no respite as rain started pouring down again after the completion of the first innings making it impossible to have any further play.

Following the end of today’s fixtures, Saint Lucia Kings are at the top with 1 win out of 3 games. They are comfortable with a decent-looking NRR of +1.075. Jamaica Tallawahs have played only one game so far and are ranked second in the points table. They have secured a victory in their opening game and are sitting with an NRR of +0.550.

Trinbago Knight Riders, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Guyana Amazon Warriors have not opened their account as their opening game of the tournament yielded no result. Barbados Royals are at the bottom of the points table with 1 defeat to their name.

Relentless showers spoil the party for Knight Riders and St Kitts

Being put to bat first, Trinbago Knight Riders got a lifeline when Martin Guptill conceded his wicket only for it to be overturned for a no-ball. However, he got clean-bowled by Sheldon Cottrell in the next over. The Knight Riders were able to notch 19 runs in 3 overs before the rain started to downpour heavily.

It looked like we were set for some cricketing action after the ground staff mopped the outfield. However, the second bout of rain ended all hopes. It was the day when the rain gods had the final laugh as the players and fans were made to wait and got nothing in return. The game eventually had to end in a stalemate.

The rain interruption plays spoilsport during the Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia match

The second game of the doubleheader also turned out to be a “no-result” game. Chanderpaul Hemraj and Saim Ayub had started off with the bat for Guyana Warriors as the official word was to have 10 overs per side contest. But just after five balls in the innings, rain played spoil-sport again and the game got curtailed to five overs per side. While a struggling Hemraj failed to get along, Azam Khan joined the party with Saim Ayub.

The Pakistan duo managed to fetch 18 and 19 runs respectively off the third and fourth over before Jair McAllister bowled a tremendous final over to put an end at 56-2 in 5 overs. He also earned his maiden CPL wicket by shattering the woods of Azam Khan in the final ball of the innings.

Just as they were about to get underway for the second innings, rain gods unleashed their wrath once again and the officials were left with no option but to abandon the game.