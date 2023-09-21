CPL 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders match (Updated) ft. Saim Ayub & Waqar Salamkheil

Guyana Amazon Warriors took on Trinbago Knight Riders in the first qualifier of the CPL 2023 on Wednesday, September 20, at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Trinbago Knight Riders won the toss and opted to bowl.

Saim Ayub's impressive form continued as he provided a solid start for GAW, partnering with Odean Smith to add 53 runs for the first wicket. Azam Khan played a valuable innings, contributing 36 runs from 27 deliveries and guiding GAW to a total of 166 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

Among the TKR bowlers, Waqar Salamkheil was the most economical, securing two wickets for 28 runs in his four-over spell.

TKR made an impressive start, accumulating 56 runs during the Powerplay, with Chadwick Walton leading the way. Walton remained unbeaten, scoring a crucial 80 runs from 57 deliveries, steering TKR to victory and securing their place in the final. GAW will now face Jamaica Tallawahs in the second qualifier on Friday.

CPL 2023 Most Runs List

Nicholas Pooran boasts the highest strike rate among batters with over 200 runs this season. He contributed 33 runs off 24 deliveries in this match, including two fours and two sixes. His season total stands at 290 runs in nine innings, averaging 36.25 at a strike rate of 159.34.

Chadwick Walton's stellar performance earned him the Player of the Match award, as he scored a remarkable 80 runs off 57 deliveries in this game. This was his first half-century in CPL since 2019. Walton has accumulated 112 runs in five innings this season at a strike rate of 114.28.

Saim Ayub has showcased remarkable consistency this season, contributing 49 runs off 39 deliveries in this game and providing a strong start for the team. He ranks as the second-highest run-scorer in the season, amassing 406 runs at an average of 40.60 and a strike rate of 145.

CPL 2023 Most Wickets List

Waqar Salamkheil has been the leading wicket-taker for TKR this season. He has taken 11 wickets at an average of 15.36, an economy of 6.45, and a strike rate of 14.27. Waqar contributed with two crucial wickets, conceding 28 runs in four overs in this game.

Dwaine Pretorius took charge of the opening bowling attack for GAW, claiming the wickets of Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard. Pretorius has been consistent throughout the season, capturing 14 wickets in 11 games at an average of 18.71.

Terrance Hinds delivered his best performance of the season in this game. He picked up two wickets for 32 runs in four overs.