CPL 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals match (Updated) ft. Brandon King & Jason Holder 

The 18th match of CPL 2023 saw St Kitts and Nevis Patriots face off against the Barbados Royals on September 4 at Kensington Oval in Barbados. Over 440 runs were scored in the electrifying contest as Rakheem Cornwall’s powerful hitting powered the Royals over the finishing line.

The Royals made a mockery of the 221-run target, reaching it with 11 balls to spare. Cornwall's stunning 48-ball 102 included four boundaries and 12 sixes, as the ball flew over mid-wicket, long-on, square leg, and also out of the ground. He hit the longest six of 111m, which is by far the biggest hit in this year’s CPL. The Patriots bowlers had no clue how to stop the right-handed batter. They tried wide lines and slower short balls into the body, but nothing worked in their favor.

Cornwall ensured the asking rate was never an issue and eventually did a bat-drop after getting his hundred. He retired after notching up his century, leaving his team firmly in control of the game. Rovman Powell kept the tempo going after Kyle Mayers and Laurie Evans too played their part as the Royals completed a fine victory to move to the fourth spot in the points table.

CPL 2023 most runs list - Brandon King once again surfaces at the top

CPL 2023 most runs list - Brandon King once again surfaces at the top

Brandon King once again moved to the top after scoring a measured 36 off 25 in Jamaica Tallawahs' last fixture. He now has 186 runs in the tournament, which includes his best individual score of 81. The top-order batsman from Jamaica has smashed 20 fours and nine sixes so far and is batting at a scintillating strike rate of 151.21. His average currently stands at 37.2.

Sherfane Rutherford climbed up to the second spot after his belligerent knock of 65* (27) in today’s fixture against the Royals. He now has 176 runs under his belt, averaging 44 at a strike rate of 166.03.

Rakheem Cornwall made massive gains after smashing a record-breaking hundred in today’s fixture against the Patriots. He scored his best knock of 102* (48) today and now has 175 runs under his belt. Cornwall is averaging 35 and is batting at a monstrous strike rate of 186.17.

Andre Fletcher surged to the fourth spot after scoring a measured 50 in today’s game. The West Indian veteran now has 174 runs averaging around 29 while batting at a strike rate of 147.45.

Johnson Charles slipped to the 5th spot following the sheer carnage from Cornwall, Fletcher, and Rutherford. He now has 169 runs to his name, averaging around 42.25 with a decent-looking strike rate of 136.29. He has so far hit 13 fours and 10 sixes in this year’s CPL.

CPL 2023 most wickets list - Jason Holder still tops the wickets chart

CPL 2023 most wickets list - Jason Holder still tops the wickets chart

Jason Holder is currently the highest wicket-taker in this year’s CPL with 10 wickets to his name. His best figures of the tournament so far are 4/38. He averages around 21.3 while maintaining a decent strike rate of 13.9.

Mohammad Amir displaced Salman Irshad from the second position. In five matches, the left-arm quick has claimed nine wickets at a stunning average of 15.88 while maintaining an impressive economy rate of 7.15 RPO.

Salman Irshad moved to the third spot in the wickets table. The Pakistani-born pacer has bagged nine wickets so far in the tournament, which includes his best figures of 4/27. Besides, he averages 19.88 with the ball and has a strike rate of 13.33.

Andre Russell from Trinbago Knight Riders moved to the fourth spot with eight wickets to his name. He currently holds the best figures of 3/13 and averages 11.87 while maintaining an impressive economy rate of 7.91 RPO.

Alzzari Joseph moved to the fifth position in the wickets column with seven wickets under his belt. He now averages 13.14 with the ball and has a jaw-dropping economy of just 6.81 RPO.