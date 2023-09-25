CPL 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors match (Updated) ft. Shai Hope & Dwaine Pretorius

In the CPL 2023 final, Trinbago Knight Riders faced off against Guyana Amazon Warriors on Monday, September 25, at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Amazon Warriors won the toss and chose to bowl.

The Knight Riders had a sluggish start to their innings, losing three wickets during the PowerPlay. By the end of the 10th over, they had lost three more wickets, only managing to score 54 runs. Keacy Carty played a solitary role with his innings of 38 runs off 45 deliveries. Unfortunately, the Knight Riders were bowled out for just 94 runs in 18.1 overs.

Dwaine Pretorius was the standout bowler, securing four wickets for 26 runs in his four overs. Romario Shepherd and Ronsford Beaton chipped in with one wicket each. Gudakesh Motie and Imran Tahir took two wickets apiece.

In their chase, Amazon Warriors lost their first wicket in the third over, with Keemo Paul scoring 11 runs off 11 deliveries. However, the partnership between Saim Ayub and Shai Hope ensured there were no further setbacks. Ayub played a vital role, amassing 52 runs off 41 deliveries, marking his fourth half-century of the season.

Amazon Warriors successfully chased down the target of 99 runs in just 14 overs, with nine wickets remaining. This victory secured Amazon Warriors their first-ever CPL trophy, a remarkable achievement for a team that had never finished below fourth place in any season.

CPL 2023 Most Runs List

Shai Hope emerged as the leading run-scorer of the season, amassing an impressive 481 runs in 12 innings at an average of 53.44 and a strike rate of 140.23. Despite scoring 32 runs at a strike rate of 100 in the final match, Hope's consistent performance earned him the Player of the Tournament award.

Saim Ayub, the talented 21-year-old Pakistani batter, claimed the second spot among the season's highest run-scorers. He compiled a total of 478 runs in 13 innings, boasting an average of 43.45 and a formidable strike rate of 142.26. Ayub contributed significantly in the final, crafting 52 runs off 41 deliveries.

Imad Wasim, representing the Jamaica Tallawahs, secured the third position among the highest run-scorers. Wasim accumulated a total of 313 runs in 10 innings, maintaining an average of 39.12 and a strike rate of 129.87.

CPL 2023 Most Wickets List

Dwaine Pretorius proved to be a bowling sensation, bagging a remarkable 20 wickets at an average of 15.45, an economy rate of 7.10, and a strike rate of 13.05. His four-wicket haul for 26 runs in four overs during the final earned him the Player of the Match accolade.

Imran Tahir took 18 wickets in 13 games at an average of 15.44, an economy of 6.22, and a strike rate of 14.88. The Amazon Warriors' skipper made vital contributions in the final, securing two wickets for just eight runs in four overs. Tahir now ranks as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in CPL history.

Mohammad Amir exhibited his exceptional skills, finishing as the leading wicket-taker for the Jamaica Tallawahs this season. He snared an impressive 16 wickets in 10 games, maintaining an excellent average of 13.75, an economy of 6.87, and a swift strike rate of 12.