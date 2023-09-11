CPL 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Kings (Updated) ft. Andre Fletcher and Jason Holder

Day 20 of CPL 2023 featured two games taking place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. Earlier in the day, Guyana Amazon Warriors held their nerve against Barbados Royals in an intense final-over thriller. In the second match of the day, St Lucia Kings were defeated by Trinbago Knight Riders in a one-sided affair.

Guyana Amazon Warriors pulled off a heist in the final over to continue their winning streak. Gudakesh Motie was roped in to defend six runs off the final over and he did that in fine style, leaving the Royals in a state of utter shock.

The second game saw an absolute masterclass from Andre Russell, who once again rose up to the occasion to power his side to the playoffs. St Lucia Kings scored 167/3 in the first innings. Trinbago Knight Riders were cautious in their approach, especially after losing Nicholas Pooran and Martin Guptill early. But a handy knock from Mark Deyal, followed by Russell's ruthless pinch-hitting, dragged TKR comfortably over the finishing line.

CPL 2023 most runs list - Andre Fletcher moves to the top of the runs chart

Andre Fletcher moved to the top with his brilliant knock of 29* (off 13 balls) which saved the day for his side against St Lucia Kings. He now has 267 runs in seven innings at an average of 44.5. In addition, his strike rate is 146.70 with three half-centuries to his name.

Martin Guptill ranks second in the most runs chart with 261 runs in nine matches. He averages 37.28 with the bat and has a top score of 100* in this tournament. Besides, the elegant Kiwi opener has smashed one century and one half-century in the tournament so far.

Nicholas Pooran occupies the third position on the list. He has amassed 257 runs in eight innings at an impressive average of 36.71 and a strike rate of 162.65. His high score in the tournament is an unbeaten 102.

Johnson Charles ranks fourth in the runs table with 224 runs. He averages 37.33 and has a formidable strike rate of 128. In addition, he has also clobbered 22 fours and 10 sixes so far in the competition.

Saim Ayub moved up to claim the fifth spot in the runs chart. He averages over 40 with 203 runs under his belt after six matches. Besides, he currently has an impressive strike rate of 154.96.

CPL 2023 most wickets list - Jason Holder tops the wickets chart

Jason Holder currently holds the top spot in the wickets column with 14 wickets to his name. His best bowling figures are 4/38 and he averages 20.64 with the ball while having a strike rate of 13.35.

Andre Russell moved up to the second spot with 11 wickets to his name. He has achieved his best figures of 3/13 so far, averaging 18.45 while having an impressive economy rate of 8.76 RPO.

Sunil Narine is in third place in the wickets column with 10 wickets to his name. He is currently averaging 21.6 and maintains a robust-looking economy rate of 7.20 RPO.

Roston Chase ranks fourth in the wickets column with nine wickets in six matches. The off-spin bowling all-rounder averages only 13.33 and has claimed the best figures of 3/39. Besides, his strike rate stands at a jaw-dropping 9.88, while his economy rate is 8.08 RPO.

Waqar Salamkheil ranks fifth in the wickets column with nine wickets in just six matches. The Afghani wrist-spinner bagged his best bowling figures of 4/14 and averages 15.66 while maintaining an impressive economy rate of 6.36 RPO.