CPL 2023 top most runs and wickets after Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors (Updated) ft. Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell

In the 19th match of CPL 2023, Guyana Amazon Warriors secured a convincing victory over Trinbago Knight Riders by six wickets, propelling them to top of the points table. Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad hosted this contest.

Having lost the toss, TKR were asked to bat first and mustered a total of 172/8 in 20 overs. Once again, the top order failed to create a significant impact, with their innings stumbling to 59/3 in 8.2 overs.

Nevertheless, Lorcan Tucker, and Akeal Hosein steadied the ship. In the death overs, Andre Russell and Kieron Pollard's explosive cameos took Trinbago to a good total. Odean Smith emerged as the standout bowler for Guyana, scalping three wickets.

In the pursuit of a 173-run target, Guyana never looked back after losing Hemraj's wicket for 10 runs. Saim Ayub and Shai Hope combined to forge fifty-plus scores, stitching up a 93-run second-wicket partnership.

Later, Azam Khan's unbeaten cameo of 29 runs took Guyana over the line with five balls to spare. With this resounding victory, Guyana propelled to the top spot on the points with nine points and a net run rate of +2.601.

Caribbean Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

Jamaica opener Brandon King continues to maintain his pole position on the batting table with 186 runs from five innings, boasting an average of 37.2. St. Kitts' batsman Sherfane Rutherford secured the second spot with 176 runs from seven matches.

Barbados opener Rahkeem Cornwall firmly holds the third spot with 175 runs at an average of 35. Andre Fletcher bagged the fourth slot, amassing 174 runs from seven matches at a strike rate of 147.46.

Cornwall's partner Johnson Charles slid down to the fifth slot, accumulating 169 runs from five matches at an average of 42.25. Trinbago all-rounder Kieron Pollard makes a significant leap to the sixth position with 150 runs after his cameo over Guyana.

Caribbean Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

Barbados Royals' all-rounder Jason Holder maintained his top position on the bowling charts with 10 scalps from six innings. Hot on his heels is closely followed by Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir, who scalped nine wickets for Jamaica in five innings.

Taking the third spot is Salman Irshad, Jamaica's spinner, who bagged nine wickets at an average of 19.89. Trinbago all-rounder Andre Russell was propelled to the fourth spot after bagging two wickets over Guyana. He has taken eight wickets overall in the competition.

Alzarri Joseph, the Caribbean pacer known for his lines and lengths, occupies the fifth spot, taking seven wickets.