CPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Kings, Match 5

St Lucia Kings defeated St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in a high-scoring cracker at St Kitts in the fifth match of the CPL (Caribbean Premier League) 2024 on Sunday, September 1. With the win, the St Lucia Kings opened their account and climbed to number three on the CPL 2024 points table with an NRR of 1.604.

Barbados Royals and Trinbago Knight Riders occupy the top two slots on the six-team standings for winning their respective opening fixtures. The two teams are differentiated only by NRR, with Royals’ 2.363 outweighing that of Knight Riders’ 2.200.

Guyana Amazon Warriors take the fourth position on the table as their three-wicket win in the opening game fetched them an NRR of 0.150. St Kitts & Nevis Patriots slipped to number five on the points ladder after losing two out of three games. Antigua & Barbuda Falcons languish at the bottom of the table after losing all three matches so far.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots batted first and racked up 201/3 from 20 overs in the fifth match of the 2024 CPL. After the early dismissal of captain Andre Fletcher, opening batter Evin Lewis and number three Kyle Mayers shared 199 runs for the second wicket to take their team past the 200-run mark.

Lewis cracked an unbeaten 54-ball ton to top-score in the first innings while Mayers launched seven sixes to slap 92 runs from just 62 deliveries. For the St Lucia Kings, all-rounder David Wiese took two wickets in the final over of the Patriots innings to bag figures of 2/29.

In the run-chase, St Lucia Kings slipped to 24/4 at one stage, owing to new-ball carnage wrecked by Patriots pacemen Kyle Mayers and Anrich Nortje. Fortunately for the Kings, wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert whacked 64 runs from just 27 deliveries with four boundaries and six sixes during his match-defining 103-run stand with Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Rajapaksa blasted an unbeaten 68 of 35 balls to romp the St Lucia Kings to a five-wicket victory in just 17.2 overs.

