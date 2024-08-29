CPL 2024: When and where to watch the tournament? 

The CPL 2024 is all set to get underway on Thursday, August 29 (Friday, August 30 in India). Antigua and Barbuda Falcons will be up against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

Guyana Amazon Warriors, Trinbago Knight Riders, Barbados Royals, and Saint Lucia Kings are the other four teams taking part in the tournament. 30 matches will take place in the league phase. The Eliminator will be held on October 1 followed by the Qualifier 1 and 2 on October 2 and 4, respectively.

The grand finale will be staged on Sunday, October 6, at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The Warriors are the defending champions, having defeated the Knight Riders by nine wickets in the final last year at the Providence.

Trending

This time around, the Warriors have a strong squad at their disposal that includes the likes of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azam Khan, Imran Tahir, Shamar Joseph, and others. The Knight Riders have loads of experience with Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and Dwayne Bravo in their squad.

The Falcons, the new team, have big names in the form of Fakhar Zaman, Brandon King, Imad Wasim, and Mohammad Amir. The Patriots will be banking on players like Sikandar Raza, Tristan Stubbs, Anrich Nortje, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

The Kings also have a strong squad as players like Faf du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen, Johnson Charles, Alzarri Joseph, and Noor Ahmed will represent them in the upcoming tournament.

CPL 2024: When to watch?

Matches in the Caribbean Premier League 2024 would start at 4:30 AM IST (07:00 PM local time previous day) and 7:30 PM IST (10:00 AM local time same day).

CPL 2024: Where to watch?

There will not be any live telecast of the matches in the Caribbean Premier League 2024. Live streaming of the matches will be available on the Fancode app.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️