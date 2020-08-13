The Trinidad-based players being allowed to remain and train outside the bio-secure bubble has left the players and staff from the other CPL franchises disgruntled. Most of these players belong to the Trinbago Knight Riders franchise. All the other teams have been quarantined in various hotels in Trinidad for over a week.

The rival teams are of the opinion that in addition to the risk that this possesses, the TKR side is also getting an undue advantage by getting their players to train while the others are not in a position to do so.

The St Lucia Zouks skipper Daren Sammy made his displeasure quite clear through a couple of tweets that he posted. The all-rounder said that all the players and staff should have been part of the bio-secure bubble right from the first day to ensure that the health and safety of the stakeholders are not compromised.

“How can everybody else be in a bubble no access to training or practice games while others on the outside in a COVID infected area be training and playing practice games. Then allow to join the bubble without self-isolation,” tweeted Sammy.

Everyone should have been in the bubble from day 1. That the only way you can guarantee everyone’s health and safety is not compromised. But hey I’m no covid expert — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) August 10, 2020

How can everybody else be in a bubble no access to training or practice games while others on the outside in a covid infected area be training and playing practice games. Then allow to join the bubble without self isolation. 😡😡😡😡😡 smdh — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) August 10, 2020

Local Trinidad players cleared the mandatory testing process: CPL media release

CPL sent out a media release saying that the local Trinidad players and staff had cleared the mandatory testing process and would start entering the bubble this week.

Michael Hall, the tournament operations director, said that the CPL has been "extremely careful" about "introducing those who are resident in Trinidad & Tobago into the tournament bubble.”

As per CPL protocol, it is mandatory for all players and staff coming from outside of Trinidad to be in quarantine in their hotel rooms for one week. After that, each member will need to report two negative tests before entering into the bubble and starting training.

The Knight Riders franchise has made no official comment regarding this yet.