"Credit goes to Venkatesh Prasad" - Fans troll Aakash Chopra after Shubman Gill hits century against Australia in IND vs AUS 4th Test

Shubman Gill shone for Team India in the ongoing fourth Test against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday (March 11).

After scoring just 21 and five runs in the third Test, the right-hander came out all guns blazing against the visitors, scoring 128 off 235, including 12 fours and a six. He also shared a 113-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara for the second wicket.

For the uninitiated, it was Gill’s maiden Test ton in India. The 23-year-old scored his first Test hundred in the first game at Chattogram in Bangladesh last year. With his second ton, Gill has now grabbed the opportunity with both hands after replacing KL Rahul in the playing XI. It's worth mentioning that Rahul managed only 38 runs in his three innings in the first two Tests against the visitors.

Shubman Gill’s century helps India fight back against Australia in fourth Test

Shubman Gill’s century has helped Team India fight back in the fourth Test. The hosts were 245-3 when Gill was lbw to Nathan Lyon for 128. Virat Kohli (59*) and Ravindra Jadeja (18*) then added 44 more runs to the total by Stumps on day three.

Earlier on Day 2, Australia were bundled out for 480, courtesy of a six-wicket haul from Ravichandran Ashwin. Usman Khawaja top-scored with 180, while Cameron Green (114) scored a maiden Test hundred.

Team India must win the fourth Test to confirm their place in the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia. The visitors secured their berth with a nine-wicket win in the third Test against India in Indore.

The hosts, though, have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and lead the series 2-1. They will look to register their fourth consecutive Test series win against Australia, having won the home series in 2016-17 and the away series in 2018-19 and 2020-21, both by 2-1.

