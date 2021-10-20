Cricket Australia dismisses ECB's suggestion of moving the first Ashes Test to Sydney - Reports

Cricket Australia has reportedly declared it won't shift the first Ashes Test from Brisbane to Sydney to relieve the tourists of their quarantine protocols. Although the ECB finalized the tour Down Under subject to certain conditions, they may not be able to bypass all the restrictions.

Joe Root and co. are scheduled to fly to Brisbane starting next month to prepare for the first Test in Brisbane on December 8. However, some stringent quarantine guidelines, including 14 days of isolation, await them upon their arrival.

The ECB considered New South Wales a potential venue for the first Test due to a couple of reasons. NSW is set to become the first Australian state to allow fully vaccinated travelers from November and there will be no quarantine for those testing negative for COVID-19. The proposal also received backing from the players. However, Cricket Australia are reportedly not onboard with the idea.

Cricket Australia fears shifting the Test might derail the entire series

According to the Daily Mail, Cricket Australia fears that holding the first Test in Sydney might lead to trouble for the English team due to other states' strict border controls. This would be an especially bigger problem if they do not have to quarantine as would be the case in NSW. The hosts think the change in itinerary could disrupt the series.

Consequently, the series is likely to take place as per the initial schedule, with the first Test in Brisbane followed by contests in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney. However, the fifth Test in Perth remains doubtful as Western Australia is insisting on a 14-day quarantine.

Sydney could likely stage the Test if it is moved from Perth - an outcome in favour of the visitors, many of whom will be accompanied by their families by then. The Ashes series itself was on the verge of cancelation as several first-choice players had threatened to pull out, owing to strict isolation guidelines.

However, Cricket Australia's friendly talks with the ECB ensured a green light for the series. Additionally, the selectors announced the strongest squad available as England hope to regain the urn for the first time since 2015.

