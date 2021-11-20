"Cricket Australia would not make the same decisions today" - Governing body regrets not making Tim Paine's controversy public

Cricket Australia (CA) has admitted it made a mistake by not disclosing the details of an investigation into Tim Paine's indecent behavior back in 2018, which led to his resignation as Test captain on Friday.

Paine had admitted to sending obscene messages to a female Cricket Tasmania employee in 2017. The matter was subsequently investigated by CA, which cleared the cricketer, saying the exchange was consentual.

The entire investigation was done behind closed doors. Reflecting on the turn of events, current chairman Richard Freudenstein told the Sydney Morning Herald:

“Once again, while I cannot speak about the original decision-making in 2018, but I can say if Cricket Australia was faced with the same circumstances, with the relevant information about all of this matter, Cricket Australia would not make the same decisions today."

CA finds itself in turmoil once again following the infamous ball-tampering incident, also in 2018.

"If he wasn’t the captain, would he have been picked in the first Test?" - Ed Cowan on Tim Paine

Wicketkeeper-batsman Paine has said he will remain available for selection for the upcoming Ashes series.

Ed Cowan expressed surprise that Paine holds a spot in the squad for the first two Tests despite not playing sufficient competitive cricket. Speaking on ABC Radio, the former opener said:

"Absolutely … there is no denying, 37-years-old, neck surgery, hasn’t even played a game until today (Saturday) when he is turning out for the University of Tasmania in a club cricket game, no Shield cricket in the lead up, this was going to be a tough ask from a cricket point of view for anyone, let alone the captain."

Cowan said he'd expected Paine to announce his retirement on Friday.

“My gut feel was, if he wasn’t the captain, would he have been picked in the first Test knowing the little amount of cricket or the form he has put on the board because of it? Without being the captain, I am actually surprised he didn’t retire yesterday because he is now under the pump and it’s the double whammy effect - no cricket, under pressure. What really is there to gain from a cricket point of view? I am surprised he is still playing, to be honest.”

Paine has not played any cricket in the last eight months following neck surgery. His return to action was delayed by wet weather in Hobart on Saturday.

CA is yet to announce Paine's replacement as skipper, with vice-captain Pat Cummins leading the race with the first Ashes Test due to begin on December 8.

