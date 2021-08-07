Cricket Australia planning to allow England players to travel with families during Ashes

Cricket Australia are ready to allow the families of England cricketers on the Ashes tour later this year so that the series goes ahead as scheduled without any hiccups. Along with allowing the families to travel, Cricket Australia is also looking to provide some waivers on their COVID-19 bubble restrictions.

England team members were told earlier that they won't be allowed to tour Australia with their families. The English players have back-to-back away series coming up after their tryst against India.

First up is the T20I World Cup, followed by the Ashes Down Under. According to reports, this four-month-long tour has seen many England cricketers back out from playing the Ashes.

However, according to inews.co.uk, Cricket Australia wants to work things out so that an Ashes series is possible. CA is being forced to reconsider its stance to avoid serious financial losses.

Australia might apply strict bio bubble rules for England players

Australia has had travel restrictions on foreign nationals ever since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and the rules are likely to be the same for the England team's family members at the moment.

Players like Ben Stokes have opted out of the English summer already sighting mental health reasons, which shows how much of an impact the bio bubble can have on mental health.

Other sources have reported that even if families are allowed to travel Down Under, they might not be able to accompany the players during the series as the players would be shifted to a bio-secure bubble.

The Australian government has problems of its own with lockdown being imposed in a number of states and the rate of vaccination being slow. This means that England's players might also need to follow strict bio bubble rules which might end up affecting their mental health, causing bubble fatigue.

Edited by Diptanil Roy