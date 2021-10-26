T20 World Cup 2021: Cricket South Africa directs players to take a knee before every game 

After much deliberation, Cricket South Africa has agreed to issue a directive which will require all their players to take a knee ahead of all their remaining matches in the T20 World Cup 2021. Few of the fixtures in the tournament have seen the entire contingent show their support in the fight against racism.

With various teams employing different approaches to voice their concerns against racism, the South African cricket board have issued a directive asking all the players to take the knee. The chairperson of the CSA board, Lawson Naidoo said:

“A commitment to overcoming racism is the glue that should unite, bind and strengthen us. Race should not be manipulated to amplify our weaknesses. Diversity can and should find expression in many facets of our daily lives, but not when it comes to taking a stand against racism.”

Prior to the clash, some South African players chose to take the knee while others chose to stand with their arms up.

During the India-Pakistan clash, the Indian camp took the knee while the Pakistan contingent opted to stand with their hands on their chests. A number of other contests, such as England vs West Indies, have seen both sets of teams take the knee. England all-rounder Chris Jordan revealed that the England players were considering making the gesture ahead of their first game.

South Africa opt to bowl first against West Indies

Following their defeat against Australia in the first fixture of the Super 12s, South Africa face the defending champions, West Indies, who are coming into the contest following a defeat against England.

South Africa won the toss in Dubai against the West Indies for the afternoon encounter and opted to bowl first. Skipper Temba Bavuma announced a solitary change to the side in the form of Reeza Hendricks in the place of Quinton de Kock.

The wicket-keeper batsman made himself unavailable for this fixture. It is yet to be determined whether the directive to take a knee is the reason de Kock made himself unavailable for South Africa today.

