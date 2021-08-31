"Cricket will continue without interruption" - Taliban says Test match between Afghanistan and Australia will go ahead as planned

The Afghanistan cricket team is scheduled to travel to Australia in November of this year to take part in a Test match. Amid political uncertainties in the Asian nation, there were suspicions about the future of Afghan cricket. But as of now, the Taliban has given the green-signal for the sport to continue in the country.

Ahmadullah Wasiq, deputy head of the Taliban's cultural commission, has said that the Test match between Australia and Afghanistan will proceed according to schedule.

"[All previously organised matches] will continue without interruption, and [the Afghan team] can play with other international teams," he said while talking to SBS Pashto.

Former Australian Fast bowler Shaun Tait has been appointed Afghanistan National team’s bowling coach with immediate effect.



More: https://t.co/vhE5fEVa3H pic.twitter.com/Sf4aXaQQqM — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 9, 2021

He went on to say:

"In the future, we want good relations with all countries. When good relations are established, Afghan players can go [to Australia] and they can come here.”

Planning for historic Test underway: Cricket Australia's spokesperson about Afghanistan Test

Cricket Australia has started making preparations to host Afghanistan for a Test match

Cricket Australia (CA) has already begun making arrangements for Australia's "historic" Test match against Afghanistan. A spokesperson for CA has said that planning for the game, which is to be played in Hobart, is underway.

He further stated that CA and the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) are on good terms and aim to make the Test match a reality.

“Cricket Australia’s planning for the historic first Test match between Australia and Afghanistan in Hobart is well underway. There is goodwill between CA and the Afghanistan Cricket Board to make the match happen, which immediately follows the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE in which the Afghanistan team is due to play."

The spokesperson added:

“CA will continue to work with the Australian and Tasmanian governments ahead of the Afghanistan team’s arrival planned for later this year."

Edited by Anantaajith Ra