"Cristiano Ronaldo is one of my favorites and a big-time inspiration" - Shreyas Iyer

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has revealed that he often draws inspiration from Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo, calling him one of his favorites.

During his appearance on Mashable India's show The Bombay Journey, Iyer spoke about how the champion footballer has often motivated him. He also mentioned that, apart from Ronaldo, he is also very fond of Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimović.

Shreyas Iyer stated:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is one of my favorites and a big-time inspiration. He has encouraged me in many ways. Even Zlatan Ibrahimović. His autobiography was the first book that I've ever read. He is very aggressive and turns a deaf ear to all the outside noise. He doesn't care about anyone, and that's the best part about him."

Speaking about how he deals with social media trolling, the right-handed batter suggested that he avoids checking his phone after a poor performance. He emphasized the importance of moving on instead of focusing on the negative things. He added:

"I am now used to it and it doesn't matter now. I don't go online when I don't do well. You are bound to face criticism. With such a large population, and when you have the right to go online and type whatever you want, you don't have any control over it. So it's best to just forget about that aspect and just move on with life."

Iyer was last seen in action during the recently concluded three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. He continued his impressive form in 50-over cricket, mustering 109 runs from three games at an average of 36.33.

"Growing up, my protein used to be four vada pavs" - Shreyas Iyer on his diet

Shreyas Iyer went on to say that during his younger days, he would happily feast on four vada pavs, one of the most delectable local delicacies in Mumbai.

The 28-year-old stated that he followed the routine till he played in the ICC U19 World Cup in 2014. He added that he shifted towards healthier foods following the ICC event.

Speaking about his food habits, Iyer disclosed:

"Growing up, my protein used to be four vada pavs at the end of the day. If I got those four vada pavs, it would cover my training. I was quite chubby at the time. However, I was still quite athletic.

"I only stopped eating vada pavs after my U19 World Cup. Until then, I used to eat everything. After that, I came to know that a proper diet is very important to become a professional athlete."

Shreyas Iyer is expected to play a major role for Team India in their upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh. The opening encounter will begin at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday, December 14.

