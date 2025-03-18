"Criticism has become a routine in Pakistan cricket" - Seamer's blunt take after consecutive defeats in NZ vs PAK T20I 2025 series

Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf has hit back at the team's detractors after the Men in Green fell to a 0-2 deficit in the five-game T20I series against New Zealand after the second game on Tuesday (March 18). The right-arm pacer stated that criticism has become a norm in their country, suggesting that people are waiting for them to lose.

Although the Men in Green fared slightly better with the bat in the second T20I, they were still unsuccessful in leveling the five-match series. Visiting skipper Salman Ali Agha top-scored with 46 and saw contributions from Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi to lift their side to 135/9 in a 15-over contest. Nevertheless, New Zealand's opening pair put them on the frontfoot and they eventually won by five wickets.

Speaking at a post-game press conference, Rauf, who took two wickets, said they stand by their players regardless of the results. The 31-year-old said the bowlers weren't short of efforts but the outcomes didn't go their way due to some misfortune. As quoted by CricketPakistan.com, he said:

"Everyone has their own opinion, and they are free to express it, but criticism has become a routine in Pakistan cricket. We are fully supporting both senior and junior players and are working on building a strong team. Some of the shots played by New Zealand’s batters were unfortunate for our bowlers. Even top edges were going for sixes. Our bowling unit was trying its best, but the results didn’t go in our favor."

Although Afridi bowled a maiden over to start the proceedings, he went for four sixes in his second. The 66-run opening stand between Tim Seifert and Finn Allen was massively instrumental in giving that headstart to them.

Pakistan face a do-or-die game in the third T20I

Captain Salman Ali Agha showcased his range with the bat. (Credits: Getty)

The tourists inevitably face a do-or-die contest in the third T20I against the Kiwis on March 21 at the Eden Park in Auckland as they must win to keep the series alive.

Pakistan have now faced five consecutive defeats to New Zealand in the white-ball format. They include twice in the tri-series, followed by Champions Trophy 2025, and finally the two T20Is.

