"Criticize after not before" - Sunil Gavaskar's scathing take on Team India star's critics after AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Oct 25, 2025 22:45 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty
Sunil Gavaskar urged the critics not to prematurely judge the Indian team selections [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar slammed Harshit Rana's critics after the young pacer delivered a match-winning spell with the ball in the third ODI against Australia in Sydney. The youngster was included in the Indian ODI and T20I squads for the ongoing Australian tour, drawing criticism from several former players and fans.

Yet, Rana delivered the goods in India's consolation win in Sydney with figures of 4/39 in 8.4 overs. His heroics helped India restrict Australia to a sub-par total of 236 in 46.4 overs.

Talking about Harshit Rana's performance in the series finale, Gavaskar told India Today (9:18):

"I am so happy to see Harshit Rana getting those four wickets because he has been under fire. That is a little bit hard to understand because at the end of the day, this is our team. And by all means, criticize after but not before. Because by criticizing anybody before, any player, you are actually demoralizing that player."
Gavaskar continued:

"Once the series is over, you can by all means ask why he was picked because then you also have the benefit of hindsight. But once the team is selected, we should all absolutely 100% back the team and want it to win. Because at the end of the day, it is our team, it is India's team."
Following Rana's brilliant spell, the Indian batters made light work of the target, completing the run chase in the 39th over with nine wickets in hand.

Harshit Rana finishes as the leading wicket-taker in the Australia-India ODI series

Harshit Rana silenced all his critics by finishing as the leading wicket-taker in the ODI series against Australia. The 23-year-old picked up six wickets in the three games at an average of under 21.

His four-wicket haul in Sydney aside, Rana also bagged two wickets in India's defeat in the second game at Adelaide. The youngster boasts an impressive record in his brief ODI career with 16 wickets in eight outings at an average of 20.75 and an economy of 5.82.

Rana is also likely to feature in the Indian XI in the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia, starting in Canberra on Wednesday, October 29.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

