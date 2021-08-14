"I cry with laughter when I see them all going together" - Michael Vaughan on India's DRS woes 

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan feels India desperately need a change when it comes to opting for reviews. Yesterday, the visitors wasted two of their reviews in the space of two overs in a bid to send Joe Root back to the pavilion.

Two reviews in two overs last night against Joe Root. Both negative.



India's tryst with reviews has been a major talking point going into the series. Virat Kohli has not judiciously used them so far. The skipper's gullibility, Rishabh Pant's lapse in judgment and Mohammad Siraj's incessant insistence have been on full display so far.

Vaughan admitted that India's antics with the DRS have made him laugh. The former England captain believes the hosts are far superior when it comes to reviews. Speaking to Cricbuzz, Vaughan said:

"I cry with laughter when I see them all going together. It's a little bit like government around the world at the minute. They need changing in their parliament to make decisions on the reviews. It's not working, they need to bring in others, they need to bring in a little more experience.

"They made me laugh. One thing that I reckon the England side are miles better at, is reviews. If the series is decided upon better kind of smartness in reviews, then England are going to win the series."

India took their first review in the final delivery off the 21st over and proceeded to squander their second in the 23rd over. In both instances, Siraj's delivery jagged back in with Root being late to draw the bat in.

However, in both cases, the ball missed the stumps, resulting in the loss of the reviews. Rishabh Pant appeared to talk Kohli out of taking the second review, but his appeal fell on deaf ears.

Jadeja will play a crucial role in the second innings with the ball: Michael Vaughan

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has not had a lot to do with the ball so far in the series. He has yet to scalp a wicket so far in the series, but has played crucial cameos in the lower middle order.

While Vaughan does not believe Jadeja will have an impact on Day 3 he feels the spinner will come into play in the second innings of the Lord's Test when India defend their target.

Vaughan explained:

"I think in the second innings, Jadeja is going to be massive for India. The footprints will grow and the forecast is good, it's going to be dry. And over the course of five days at Lord's, spin does play an element of a part and it's generally in the second innings."

India will hope to gain a lead and will have to claim seven more wickets in the first innings. England will begin Day 3 at 119-3, trailing by 245 runs.

