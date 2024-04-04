CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Lions vs Western Province, Match 32

North West Dragons and AET Tuskers settled with a no-result in the 31st match of the ongoing CSA T20 Challenge 2024 on Wednesday, April 3. Meanwhile, the Lions secured a 132-run dominating win over Western Province in the 32nd encounter.

Let’s delve into the details of which team is standing at which position in the latest updated standings of the campaign.

Warriors continue to lead the standings with eight consecutive wins, racking up 35 points in the tally. Lions consolidated their second rank, winning six and losing three in nine games, picking up 26 points.

Western Province continue to hold the third rank despite losing their most recent encounter with the Lions. They have secured four wins and lost as many games, picking up 21 points.

Dolphins hold the fourth rank with four wins, three losses, and a no-result, gathering 19 points. On the other hand, North West picked up two wins, four losses, and three no-result clashes, accumulating 15 points.

Titans, Tuskers, and Boland continue to occupy the bottom three positions in the tally, racking up 13, seven, and four points respectively.

Reeza Hendricks and Nqaboyomzi Peter shine for the Lions

Moving into the details of the 32nd clash, Ryan Rickelton and Reeza Hendricks opened the innings for the Lions after losing the toss. Keeper-batter Rickelton went on to score 73 runs in 46 balls, including five fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 158.7.

He received substantial support from Hendricks, who scored 90 runs in 49 balls, featuring five fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 183.7. The duo forged a 151-run opening stand for the first wicket.

No. 3 batter Rassie van der Dussen (29*) and Delano Potgieter (14*) scored important runs in the death overs to propel the team's total to 213/2 in 20 overs. Beuran Hendricks and George Linde scalped a wicket apiece for Western Province.

In response, the chase was more of a one-way traffic from the bowling side. Captain Kyle Verreynne was the top-scorer with 21 runs in 20 balls as others failed to create an impact.

The whole batting line-up fell like a pack of cards, getting bundled out for 81 runs, losing the game by 132 runs. Nqaboyomzi Peter scalped four wickets, conceding seven runs in 2.3 overs while Luthom Sipamla picked up three wickets.

