"I think we'll get close to a full-strength squad" - Pat Cummins believes majority of Australia's squad don't have reservations over touring Pakistan 

Australian Test team captain Pat Cummins is confident of having a near full-strength team for the tour of Pakistan. The No.1 ranked Test side and the T20 Champions will tour the Asian country for the first time in 24 years to play an all-format tour.

Josh Hazlewood had earlier admitted that he would be surprised if the entire squad unanimously agreed to travel to Pakistan. Last year, New Zealand and England opted out of the tour at the last-minute due to security concerns. Cummins noted that the initial security briefing has been positive and he looks forward to leading a full-strength squad.

Speaking to the media, Cummins said:

"I think we'll get close to a full-strength squad. There is still a little bit of work to do. We have received a lot of information and it has been great. All the pre-tour security and biosecurity work has been done and it's been fantastic. There are a couple of players still keen to get a bit more information but everyone is really pumped and feeling relatively comfortable. If anyone doesn't make the tour it is absolutely okay, we will back them for sure."

Fatima Mohsin 🇵🇰 @MahamOfficial_2 Breaking:The Schedule Of Pakistan vs Australia Series is likely to be Changed. Cricket Australia has requested PCB to Start The Series From March 12 in Rawalpindi.

(Reported By Geo Super) Breaking:The Schedule Of Pakistan vs Australia Series is likely to be Changed. Cricket Australia has requested PCB to Start The Series From March 12 in Rawalpindi.(Reported By Geo Super)

Cricket Australia has reportedly been in talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board over a prospective change in the schedule due to COVID-19 threat. Australia's tour of Pakistan will start with the first Test on 3rd March.

"I don't even know what the wickets are going to look like over there" - Australia skipper Pat Cummins

The 28-year-old has had a stellar start to his captaincy career with an Ashes series win already under his belt. He will face a different challenge in the form of a subcontinent tour early on in 2022. Speaking of the possible squad for the Pakistan tour, Cummins said:

"I thought about it yesterday for the first time and thought that will be a tough decision. They usually have a way of working themselves out. We'll have a squad of 15 who did really well in the Ashes. Crystal ball, I have no idea. I don't even know what the wickets are going to look like over there,"

Also Read Article Continues below

The management have a happy headache over their heads with robust depth in the fast bowling department that has been fuelled by the return of Josh Hazlewood from injury. The ploy to play two spinners could also be a possibility, considering the faith the team has shown in Mitchell Swepson in the recent past.

Edited by Parimal