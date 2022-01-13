“He knew it was coming” – Pat Cummins on Marcus Harris being dropped from playing XI for final Ashes Test

Australian skipper Pat Cummins confirmed on Thursday that opener Marcus Harris has been dropped from the playing XI for the fifth Ashes Test in Hobart. Cummins also confirmed that Usman Khawaja will continue as an opener while Travis Head will resume his duties in the team's middle order.

Skipper Pat Cummins believes Harris might have expected to be dropped. However, he confirmed that the Aussie was still a part of the team's plans. Cummins explained:

“I think he knew it was coming. The message to Harro [Harris] is, we think he’s going really well. It’s not too often that someone comes in and hits two hundreds in the same game. I thought Marcus has been really good, he’s been growing each game. He was a huge part in us winning that MCG Test, with a crucial innings, so he’s certainly part of the future.”

Travis Head will come into the team for Marcus Harris. A decision on the final XI will be made after a training session at Blundstone Arena tonight #Ashes

Harris has scored 179 runs in seven innings in the Ashes so far, at an average of 29.83. He hit 76 at MCG in the third Test in what was a match-defining innings. Harris has not been completely out of form but the Australian selectors would have found it hard to overlook Khawaja’s twin hundreds at the SCG in the fourth Test.

Travis Head and Usman Khawaja were vying for a single spot in the middle-order after the fourth Test in Sydney. However, to the delight of both batters, they find themselves in the same playing XI for the final Ashes Test.

Head earlier scored a magnificent 152 in the opening match of the Ashes at the Gabba, picking up the Man of the Match award.

“Jhye Richardson is probably the next one” – Cummins hints at Boland’s replacement if he is not fit

Scott Boland suffered an elbow and rib injury in the fourth Test in Sydney. Since then, there have been doubts about whether he will make it to the playing XI in the fifth Test. A Cricket Australia spokesman confirmed Boland would play as long as he was cleared on Friday morning and said:

“He encountered no issues while bowling this afternoon. He is considered fit to play subject to a final assessment in the morning.”

However, Cummins was skeptical about Boland’s inclusion in the side. Cummins also hinted that Jhye Richardson is the frontrunner to replace Boland. He said:

“Scotty’s [Boland] ribs are the only factor. If he’s not fine, Jhye and Michael Neser are both fit and we’ll work that out this arvo [afternoon]. Jhye coming off a five-fer with the pink ball, so (he’s) probably the next one but we’ll have that conversation in a bit.”

















Boland was a relatively unknown name before the Boxing Day Test. However, he is now a household name in Australia after his brilliant performance. In the two Tests he has played so far, the 32-year-old has taken 14 wickets at an average of 8.69.

