"We think he will debut at some stage" - Pat Cummins expects Mitchell Swepson to play a big role in upcoming overseas tours 

Pat Cummins is optimistic about the direction the Australian Test cricket team are heading towards under his leadership. Australia have been ruthless in the ongoing Ashes series and are currently placed at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) rankings.

After agonizingly missing out on the final of the previous World Test Championship, Australia are looking to make amends. Their biggest challenge comes in the form of a comprehensive sub-continent tour.

The team will compete away from home against Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka in 2022. Cummins notes that spin will be of essence on such pitches and expects leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson to make his debut soon.

Speaking about the prospect of naming Swepson in the playing XI, Cummins said:

"I think you need to have the conditions to suit. "I don't think anywhere in Australia that I've played on in the last few years has probably dictated two spinners. I would love to have that option, he (Swepson) is a classy spinner, we're itching to get him in the side one day."

"We think he will debut at some stage. Probably most likely (with) the amount of sub-continent tours we've got coming up, that's going to be his opportunity."

Cummins feels Australia are striding towards the top on the back of robust bench strength and senior players' input. He added:

"The opportunity to debut three guys and have a few guys like Travis Head, who has stepped up midway through their career, it just really feels like we've set up for the next few years."

The hosts have named a single change from their winning combination in the form of a forced change. Travis Head missed out after contracting COVID-19 and has been replaced with Usman Khawaja. Swepson was another candidate to feature with Sydney arguably being Australia's best surface for spin. The team, however, stuck with their strategy to field a solitary spinner in the form of Nathan Lyon.

"He's a genuine fifth-bowling option" - Pat Cummins on Cameron Green

Cameron Green has been a handy addition to the Australian Test setup. The 22-year-old all-rounder has claimed seven wickets in the series so far. He had to strive hard for his maiden wicket after going wicketless in his first series. Cummins backed the youngster and asserted he had an important role to play. He added:

"I probably didn't fully appreciate just how good he was as well not bowling the 30 overs in a game, the 40 overs you might from a frontline quick."

"I just love that he's stayed patient even in the short bursts he's had. He's had a huge impact on the game.I feel really lucky to be able to call on him. He's a genuine fifth-bowling option, he's not a last resort, he's there to take wickets." Cummins explained

Australia have already secured the Ashes after gaining an unassailable 3-0 lead. The team will face England in the fourth Test in Sydney.

