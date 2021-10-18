T20 World Cup 2021: Curtis Campher becomes the third cricketer to take four wickets off four deliveries in T20Is

Curtis Campher has etched his name in the history books by becoming the first bowler to pick up four wickets in four deliveries at the T20 World Cup.

Ireland and the Netherlands are currently battling it out in their opening fixture of Group A at the T20 World Cup.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, the Netherlands were 50/2 after the ninth over when Campher came in to deliver an astounding 10th over.

Colin Ackermann was the first to be dismissed on the second ball of the over when he was late on his attempted pull. Campher and the wicket-keeper Neil Rock convinced captain Andy Balbirnie to take the review, which showed a spike on the UltraEdge.

Ryan ten Doeschate then departed on a golden duck. He missed a straight one and was caught plumb in front to make it two in two. Another similar dismissal was confirmed on review for an lbw call when Scott Edwards left the field, allowing Campher to complete his hat-trick.

Curtis Campher wasn't done yet though. Roelof van der Merwe was the latest victim of the golden duck as he chopped one onto his stumps, making it an over to remember for Ireland cricket and Curtis Campher.

Campher is now only the third player to take four wickets in four balls in a T20I. Rashid Khan achieved this feat against Ireland in 2019, while Lasith Malinga did the same against New Zealand in the same year.

However, Campher is the first and only player to achieve this feat in a T20 World Cup. He is also the second player with a hat-trick in the men's T20 World Cup after Brett Lee (vs BAN in 2007).

Campher leaves the Netherlands in tatters as O'Dowd and Seelaar look to rebuild

The Dutch were left in tatters at 52-6 after Campher's heroics. However, opener Max O'Dowd, who has watched the drama unfold from one end, and his skipper, Pieter Seelaar, have managed to rebuild their innings somewhat. The former has recorded his half-century and the Netherlands will hope these two can help them post a respectable target on board.

We witnessed Scotland pull a rabbit out of a hat from a similar situation against Bangladesh last night. The Netherlands will have to do something similar if they are to get their T20 World Cup campaign off to a winning start.

