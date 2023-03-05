"Cut above the rest" - Aakash Chopra lauds Harmanpreet Kaur's knock in Mumbai Indians' WPL 2023 win against Gujarat Giants

Aakash Chopra has lauded Harmanpreet Kaur for playing a match-winning knock for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 opener against the Gujarat Giants.

Harmanpreet smashed 65 runs off just 30 deliveries as MI set a 208-run target at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, March 4. Their bowlers then bowled out the Giants for 64 to complete a comprehensive 143-run win.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was all praise for the Mumbai Indians' batting performance and their skipper in particular, saying:

"Gujarat made an amazing start, dismissing Yastika Bhatia at the start but after that, the way Hayley Matthews and then Harmanpreet Kaur played - she put on an exhibition of fours. Cut above the rest."

The former Indian opener was in awe of Harmanpreet Kaur's impeccable timing and placement, elaborating:

"She was caressing the ball. She was putting the ball into gaps and getting fours. She was absolutely stellar. She showed that she is one of the finest T20 batters in the world. She played good sweeps and cuts, and driving was exceptional."

Harmanpreet struck 14 fours in her 30-ball innings. She hit seven consecutive boundaries at one stage, four off Monica Patel's bowling followed by three against Ashleigh Gardner.

"It couldn't have been a worse start" - Aakash Chopra on the Gujarat Giants' chase against the Mumbai Indians

Beth Mooney retired hurt before opening her account. [P/C: WPL/Twitter]

While praising Amelia Kerr for playing her role to perfection for the Mumbai Indians, Chopra pointed out that the Gujarat Giants got off to the worst possible start in their run chase, observing:

"Amelia Kerr, who is an amazing all-rounder from New Zealand, also batted amazingly well and took the team to 207. When you are chasing 207, they say you need a good start. It couldn't have been a worse start as Beth Mooney got injured."

The reputed commentator highlighted that Harmanpreet and Co. mauled the Ahmedabad-based franchise, stating:

"The wickets kept tumbling one after the other. Saika Ishaque came and picked up four wickets. The batters were coming and going. Ashleigh Gardner was dismissed for a duck. It was an absolute annihilation."

Only Dayalan Hemalatha (29*) and Monica Patel (10) could reach double figures for the Gujarat Giants. Saika Ishaque (4/11) starred with the ball for the Mumbai Indians, with Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr picking up two wickets apiece.

