CWG 2022: "I used to feel left out, especially in the Olympics" - Radha Yadav ahead of Team India's Commonwealth Games opener against Australia

Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav is one of a select few players from the Indian women's cricket team who will feature at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 in Birmingham. Team India will begin their campaign with an all-important clash against Australia.

Despite being one of the most famous sports in the world, cricket wasn't a part of CWG or even the Olympics. Consequently, women's cricket being introduced in the former tournament this year is a big step towards promoting the game on a global stage.

Speaking to PTI after India's training session, here's what Radha Yadav had to say about the prospect of representing the Women in Blue at CWG:

"[I have] been watching [the] CWG since my childhood and getting to play in it is a real honour. I used to feel left out, especially in the Olympics. It is a different feeling when the national anthem is playing."

A warm send off for #TeamIndia as they left for Birmingham this morning from Bengaluru.

Australia are a formidable side and are the current Women's ODI World Cup and T20 World Cup champions. However, Radha claimed that the Indian team isn't fazed by the challenge that lies ahead. She added:

"In T20s, all teams are good. You can't say there is only good team in this format."

We need to set standards and work hard: Radha Yadav

India also have Pakistan and Barbados in their group, with the Women in Blue boasting an incredible record against their arch-rivals.

But Radha Yadav stated that the team is focused on training hard and improving themselves every day without focusing too much on who the opposition is. The 22-year-old asserted:

"As a cricketer, we want to improve every day. We need to set a standard and we need to work hard every day. Our mindset will be simple whether we Pakistan or Australia."

With teams like Australia, England, New Zealand and South Africa in the mix, it will be difficult for the Indian women's team to end up on the podium. However, if they get going from the offset and record a statement win in their opening game, India could perhaps go all the way.

