"Wouldn't term Australia a big team and make them feel good" - Smriti Mandhana

Indian women's cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has stated that they aren't fazed by the mighty Australian side. The two teams will clash in their opening game of the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022).

India have faced off against Australia quite a few times in major events and the team from Down Under have often got the better of the Women in Blue. However, Mandhana believes that in T20 cricket, any team is capable of beating any opposition on their day.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference, here's what Smriti Mandhana had to say about India's fixtures at CWG 2022:

"We have played them (Australia) in the openers in quite a lot of tournaments. In a T20 tournament, any team can beat any team. I wouldn't term Australia as a big team and make them feel good about that."

She added:

"Definitely in our heads, Australia, Pakistan and Barbados matches are important. We will go as they come and will look to win all of them."

We have developed a lot of match-winners in T20 cricket: Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana feels that the T20 format will certainly give Team India an edge in their CWG 2022 clash against Australia. She believes her side have quite a few match-winners who can grab a match by the scruff of its neck.

Mandhana also spoke about having a number of batters who can keep wickets in the team. She believes this helps the Women in Blue be a bit more flexible with their combination:

"Luckily we have developed a lot of match-winners in T20 cricket. So even if 2-3 batters or bowlers click on that day, it would be our day. That's one good thing that has happened over the years. We now have a lot of match winners in our team."

Mandhana added:

"We have 2-3 people who can keep and bat, that's something we really wanted. I think we are heading towards a good direction as far as competition for the spots in the team is concerned."

India were comprehensively beaten by Australia in the final of the 2020 T20 World Cup, which was their last high-profile meeting in the format. Mandhana and co. will be wary of the Aussies' threat when the two teams clash horns on July 29.

