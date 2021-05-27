“Daaru baat dijiye khushi ka mahaul hain!” – Fans come up with comical ways to wish Ravi Shastri on birthday

Team India head coach and former cricketer Ravi Shastri celebrates his 59th birthday today, with wishes pouring in from all parts of the world for the legendary former Indian cricketer.

Twitter was full of Ravi Shashti's birthday wishes, with many reminiscing about his great knocks and sharing his outstanding record for Team India. As always, the memes and jokes weren’t far away, with some fans using come comical ways to wish the Indian legend.

Widely regarded as one of the most flamboyant cricketers in Indian history, Ravi Shastri is a force to reckon with on and off the field. He notched up 6,938 runs during his playing career, while also picking up 280 wickets across Tests and ODIs. A man for the big occasion, Ravi Shastri was also part of the 1983 World Cup winning team.

After hanging up his boots, Ravi Shastri made a name for himself in cricket broadcasting, with his iconic commentary enthralling fans all over the world. He has since taken up the position of head coach for Team India, with the team charting greater heights under his tutelage.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions on Ravi Shastri’s birthday.

All round praise for Ravi Shastri on his birthday

Many praised Ravi Shastri’s cricketing achievements, while also lauding his stint as coach of the Indian team. Other fans remembered his on-field records, while also thanking Ravi Shastri for giving them some of the most iconic lines during the broadcast.

#RaviShastri be like why you guys always troll me for my drinking habit remember me for Yuvi 6 sixes and world cup winning six commentary. pic.twitter.com/1ikWdI0SQO — axay patel🔥🔥 (@akki_dhoni) May 27, 2021

1⃣9⃣8⃣3⃣ World Cup-winner 🏆

2⃣3⃣0⃣ intl. games 👌

6⃣9⃣3⃣8⃣ intl. runs & 2⃣8⃣0⃣ intl. wickets 👍



Here's wishing @RaviShastriOfc - former India captain & present #TeamIndia Head Coach - a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏 pic.twitter.com/fn82nU9Isz — BCCI (@BCCI) May 27, 2021

Happy Birthday Coach Ravi Shastri @RaviShastriOfc 🎂



Wish you a great year ahead 🍻#RaviShastri pic.twitter.com/zlOvqWEQsm — 𝐉.𝐈.𝐓.🚩 😷 (@JitRo45) May 27, 2021

Happy Birthday!! @RaviShastriOfc

One of the best coaches India'🇮🇳 ever had, Believer, Wish you a good health & long life, I haven't seen you playing But Read lot about You & have immense Respect for contributing Towards Indian Cricket 🏏. #ravishastri pic.twitter.com/u7knXiOh02 — Swaraj Wankhede🇮🇳 (@Swaraj_w11) May 27, 2021

Jokes galore as fans wish cricketer

One of the most jocose personalities in world cricket, Ravi Shastri never shies away from taking a joke on himself. His well-known love for alcohol has been the source of several memes and jokes over the years, and fans have once again come up with witty ways to wish Ravi Shastri.

#RaviShastri distributing basic needs on his birthday pic.twitter.com/HoEvfJB5UV — Meme Seva Kendra (@MemeSevaKendra) May 27, 2021

Happy Birthday @RaviShastriOfc 🎂

“Dhoni finishes off in style. A magnificent strike into the crowd! India lift the World Cup after 28 years!”

His Commentry in 2011 @cricketworldcup final is cannot be forgotton Ever #RaviShastri #Cricket #Cricketer pic.twitter.com/x19j5PMX2m — Raj mohurle (@Raj152021) May 27, 2021

Winning or losing does not affect legends like Ravi Shastri. Jeet gaye toh khushi mein piyenge. Haar gaye toh gum mein piyenge. Cheers!



Enjoy karo yaar, humko kya farak padta hai ~ @RaviShastriOfc



Happy birthday Sir #happybirthdayravishastri #RaviShastri pic.twitter.com/G019QNINY7 — 𝐀𝐦𝐚𝐧 ✯ (@AmanKLR) May 27, 2021

Happy birthday #RaviShastri 🎂🎉

Wish u a good health pic.twitter.com/BgTMq3a2Oj — Markand kevadiya🇮🇳 (@Markand_231) May 27, 2021

People making meme on his birthday

Le #RaviShastri pic.twitter.com/SPeEUO6ZrS — SURYA (@Suryasaharan) May 27, 2021