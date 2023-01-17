"Dad always used to say that Test cricket is real cricket" - Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan was ecstatic to learn that he was selected in the Indian Test squad for the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting next month.

There was plenty of doubt over who would replace Rishabh Pant in the Indian squad for the all-important series against Australia. Pant met with a horrific car accident and is currently nursing a long-term injury.

The selectors decided to pick Kishan as the wicketkeeper and it made sense in many ways, given how similar his batting style is to that of Pant. He is also a left-hander and works in many ways as a like-for-like replacement.

Speaking to Shubman Gill in a video posted by BCCI on Instagram, here's what Ishan Kishan had to say about his father's reaction to his Test selection:

"Even when I was playing white-ball cricket for India, dad always used to say that Test cricket is real cricket because the batter's skills are tested in this format.

"He was very happy when I informed him that I got selected in the Test team. He said, 'Aise hi mehnat karte rehna hai (You have to keep working hard just like this).'"

Ishan Kishan on potentially making his Test debut

Rishabh Pant's absence has left a huge void in that Indian middle-order just before the start of such a huge series. The team is bound to miss the youngster, whose exploits in the longest format are well-documented.

Many fans and analysts feel Ishan Kishan could be the ideal candidate to replace Pant as he can also score quickly. The player himself seems to be ready for such a situation as well.

On potentially winning his first Test cap, Kishan said:

"When I found out that I was selected in the Test team, it felt really great because that is where real skills of a batter are tested. If I get an opportunity, I will surely want to do my best and help my team win."

Prior to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Kishan will be focused on getting some runs under his belt if he gets a chance in the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Note: Ravindra Jadeja’s inclusion in the squad is subject to fitness.

